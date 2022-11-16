ISL 2022-23: Matchday 6 Team of the Week

Matchweek six of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season came to a close on Sunday, November 13, with some quality football on display in all the encounters.

Some individuals stood out from the pack with their impactful performances. East Bengal's Cleiton Silva grabbed the headlines for scoring against his former club Bengaluru FC, while Bipin Singh made a significant contribution in Mumbai City FC's 6-2 drubbing of Chennaiyin FC.

On that note, let’s have a look at Team of the Week for Matchweek six of ISL 2022-23.

*Formation used: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu - NorthEast United FC

It's highly unlikely that a player from a team who has slumped to a sixth straight defeat will feature in Team of the Week. However, Mirshad Michu's heroics in between the posts against ATK Mohun Bagan deserved to be recognized.

The former East Bengal custodian made eight saves in the game, five of which were from inside the box itself to keep the scoreline at a respectable 2-1.

Right-back: Ankit Mukherjee - East Bengal

East Bengal FC @eastbengal_fc



Ankit's tenacity at the back was crucial in helping us secure our first Clean Sheet of the season!



#JoyEastBengal #BFCEBFC #HeroISL #আমাগোমশাল An impressive showing at the back.Ankit's tenacity at the back was crucial in helping us secure our first Clean Sheet of the season! An impressive showing at the back. 💪Ankit's tenacity at the back was crucial in helping us secure our first Clean Sheet of the season! 🙌#JoyEastBengal #BFCEBFC #HeroISL #আমাগোমশাল https://t.co/IrZccB5Oji

Ankit Mukherjee slotted in for suspended Sarthak Golui at right-back. The young full-back looked comfortable right from the start.

The 24-year-old made a crucial tackle on Sunil Chhetri when the veteran forward was through on the East Bengal goal.

Centre-back: Chinglensana Singh - Hyderabad FC

Chinglensana Singh has quickly risen through the ranks and established himself as one of the finest ball-playing centre-backs in the country. His performance against Jamshedpur FC was another testament to his potential.

Chinglensana looked calm in possession and even off it.

Centre-back: Ivan Gonzalez - East Bengal

The Spaniard was an absolute rock at the back for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Ivan Gonzalez hasn't had the best of starts to the 2022-23 season, but against Bengaluru FC, the 32-year-old expertly marshaled the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna.

Left-back: Subhasish Bose - ATK Mohun Bagan

Capping off his 99th ISL appearance, the veteran full-back dropped a pivotal performance against NorthEast United FC in a cagey affair.

Although Imran occasionally got the better of him in the first half, Subhasish regrouped at the break and delivered a near-perfect performance in the second 45.

Ultimately, in the 89th minute, he scored what would eventually be the winner.

Central midfielder: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi - Kerala Blasters FC

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi was an absolute metronome in the middle of the park against FC Goa.

His off-the-ball and on-the-ball efforts paid off as he scored through a long-range piledriver. He's currently the leading scorer in the ISL this season.

Central midfielder: Hitesh Sharma - Hyderabad FC

In Hyderabad FC's ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC, Hitesh Sharma stepped up to the plate with a solid performance in midfield, providing an able foil to Joao Victor.

He played a couple of superb line-breaking passes and also made three tackles.

Right midfielder: Rahul KP - Kerala Blasters FC

Silky skills, marauding runs, and a lot of heart. Rahul KP is perhaps the most in-form player for Kerala Blasters currently.

The Kerala-born youngster gave the Gaurs' defense a hard time with his offensive runs. He was unlucky to miss out on an assist after Apostolos Giannou skied a header in the second half.

Left midfielder: Bipin Singh Thounaojam - Mumbai City FC

Although Bipin Singh was contained in the first half, he burst into life after the break. Chennaiyin FC had no answer to the winger's mazy runs. He assisted Vinit Rai's go-ahead goal and Alberto Noguera's strike, which was Mumbai City's fifth.

Further, Bipin scored a goal in injury time, becoming the Islanders' highest goalscorer of all time in the process.

Centre-forward: Cleiton Silva - East Bengal

Although Cleiton Silva's goal wasn't of the highest order, the Brazilian pressed the Bengaluru FC backline off the park.

He scored against his former club when he tucked home a cross from Naorem Mahesh Singh in the second half.

Centre-forward: Dimitrios Diamantakos - Kerala Blasters FC

Dimitrios Diamantakos' start to the ISL season hasn't been the most prolific, but Kerala Blasters FC fans were finally able to see the best version of the Greek forward.

The 29-year-old won a penalty and converted it from the spot.

Also Read: ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 6

Poll : 0 votes