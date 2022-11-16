ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 6

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has had a lot of ebbs and flows and matchday six added just a fair bit more to the complications.

However, Hyderabad FC have been devoid of any complications. Manolo Marquez's side trumped last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC 1-0 to continue their five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan piled on NorthEast United FC's misery with a tightly-contested 2-1 victory.

East Bengal, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC, who are far from becoming a cohesive unit. Chennaiyin FC have struggles of their own as they were humbled 6-2 by a super-charged Mumbai City FC.

In the final game of the weekend, Kerala Blasters extended their winning run after trumping FC Goa.

On that note, let's take a look at three hits from matchday five of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Hyderabad FC are still efficient as ever

OptaJeev @OptaJeev



#HyderabadFC #ISL #HeroISL #LetsFootball 5 - @HydFCOfficial have registered a clean sheet in each of their last five @IndSuperLeague games, no teams have ever registered six clean sheets on the bounce in the history of the competition. Stout. 5 - @HydFCOfficial have registered a clean sheet in each of their last five @IndSuperLeague games, no teams have ever registered six clean sheets on the bounce in the history of the competition. Stout.#HyderabadFC #ISL #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/dktEKSw5WX

The Nizams have had a high-flying start to their season, winning five of their first six outings. Extending their undefeated run, Hyderabad FC trumped Jamshedpur FC 1-0.

Although the Red Miners dominated the proceedings in the first half, Marquez's side broke the deadlock through Mohammad Yasir in the 48th minute.

Aidy Boothroyd's team tried to push forward to secure at least a point but Hyderabad showed their supreme ability to play to the clock and see off the tie. A true champion team if there ever was one.

#2 Resilient East Bengal return to winning ways

The Red and Gold Brigade were probably the biggest winners of matchday six, coming away with their second win of the ISL season against Bengaluru, who are a strong outfit on paper.

Stephen Constantine's side looked resilient right from the get-go as they pressed the Blues out of possession consistently.

Both teams were lined up in a traditional 4-4-2 but it was East Bengal who looked hungrier between the two sides.

#3 Mumbai City FC reaching their true potential steadily under Des Buckingham

Last season was particularly disappointing for Mumbai City FC given the amount of talent at their disposal. However, the Islanders have looked like a much more stable outfit in the current campaign. Attack-wise, they have been the most lethal side in the league.

Against Chennaiyin FC in the last gameweek, Mumbai registered a comprehensive 6-2 victory. Buckingham's team dominated possession and eventually managed to convert the majority of their chances.

Not everything was hunky-dory though. So here are three flops from matchday five of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 NorthEast United FC can't catch a break

The Highlanders' season has been sinking deeper with every passing game. NorthEast United FC have already suffered six successive defeats, their latest coming against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Although Marco Balbul's side showed a lot of fight in phases against the Mariners, NorthEast United were always seemingly chasing the game.

The Green and Maroon Brigade had 26 attempts, including 10 shots on target. NorthEast were lucky to come away with just a 2-1 defeat.

#2 FC Goa's all-Indian defense looked vulnerable

Carlos Pena, on the weekend, was brave enough to experiment with an all-Indian defense. However, it did all fall on its face as an inspired Kerala Blasters FC managed to thump them 3-1.

Although the Gaurs controlled possession, they looked vulnerable whenever the Blasters caught them on the break.

Meanwhile, the trio of foreign attackers, Alvaro Vazquez, Noah Sadaoui, and Iker Guarrotxena, failed to make the desired impact.

#3 Bengaluru FC look like an incoherent outfit

After a closely-contested victory over NorthEast United FC in their opener, it has all gone downhill for the Blues.

Simon Grayson's side suffered their third consecutive defeat when East Bengal trumped them 1-0. In five games, they have scored just two goals.

In Grayson's 4-4-2 system, creating chances has looked like a real struggle. Even against the Red and Gold Brigade, Bengaluru had a single attempt on target.

Poll : 0 votes