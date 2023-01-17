ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 15 Team of the week

Another matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has just whizzed by, leaving us with some lingering moments of magic.

Hyderabad FC opened match week 15 with a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their own backyard. The Marina Machans pulled ahead in the first half through Petar Sliskovic but Bartholomew Ogbeche came to Hyderabad's rescue with a late penalty. The draw ensured that the defending champions would stay below Mumbai City FC in the league standings.

Meanwhile, East Bengal suffered a 2-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC, despite scoring the opening goal. Bengaluru FC, who are another team hovering in the bottom half of the table, showed some incredible resilience to come away with a 3-1 victory against Odisha FC. The Blues are now steadily improving ahead of the business end of the season.

The much-anticipated encounter between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan wasn't an absolute goal-fest like the reverse fixture, but it was like a game of chess. The two masters, Des Buckingham and Juan Ferrando were trying to outfox each other, with the Islanders eventually winning 1-0.

The week concluded with an intense clash between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC that ended in a 2-2 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the team of the week from match week 15 of ISL 2022-23:

*Formation used: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa - Mumbai City FC

The encounter between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan was just a pure showdown between the two top keepers.

It was basically a toss-up between Vishal Kaith and Phurba Lachenpa for a spot in the Team of the Week, but the latter walks away with the crown thanks to the clean sheet.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



We were spoilt for choice here.. but this stunning finger-tip save from Phurba Lachenpa to deny Carl McHugh is our



#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐃We were spoilt for choice here.. but this stunning finger-tip save from Phurba Lachenpa to deny Carl McHugh is our @Cisco Mumbai City FC Save of the Match from #ATKMBMCFC ! 🧤 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐃 ⛔️We were spoilt for choice here.. but this stunning finger-tip save from Phurba Lachenpa to deny Carl McHugh is our @Cisco Mumbai City FC Save of the Match from #ATKMBMCFC! 🧤#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/wRNFRtHLMc

The 24-year-old made some unbelievable stops to keep the ATK Mohun Bagan attackers at bay throughout the game.

Right-back: Rahul Bheke - Mumbai City FC

The veteran full-back was absolutely at the top of his game against the Mariners. He didn't put a foot wrong defensively, making seven clearances, two blocks, three interceptions, and two tackles.

Rahul Bheke was also incredibly composed when it came to his passing game, completing 80 percent of his passes.

Centre-back: Alan Costa - Bengaluru FC

After his late winner against NorthEast United FC, Alan Costa stepped up with another crucial performance against Odisha FC.

The Brazilian international grabbed an assist for Bengaluru FC's chaotic opening goal. He also went on to make 11 clearances, a block, two interceptions, and three tackles.

Centre-back: Mehtab Singh - Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City's victory against ATK Mohun Bagan was the result of some crucial defensive performances and Mehtab Singh was right at the heart of it.

He recycled possession brilliantly from the back and also stepped in with defensive contributions when called upon.

Left-back: Aakash Sangwan - Chennaiyin FC

Aakash Sangwan has been steadily transforming himself into one of the finest full-backs in the league. He has managed to couple his defensive duties brilliantly with his attacking intensity.

The 27-year-old has been bombing down the left flank for the Marina Machans and bamboozling opposition defenders. His delivery from set pieces is also quite immaculate.

Central midfielder: Ahmed Jahouh - Mumbai City FC

There are very few in the Indian Super League who can replicate what Ahmed Jahouh does and Saturday's big-money encounter was proof of the same.

The Moroccan midfield maestro controlled the tempo of the Islanders' attack and also stepped in with nine tackles and four clearances.

Central midfielder: Rohit Kumar - Bengaluru FC

Simon Grayson has entrusted the young midfielder to step up in the Bengaluru FC midfield and Rohit Kumar has rewarded the gaffer with consistent performances.

Against Odisha FC, the 25-year-old managed to bag a goal to cap off his performance.

Right-sided midfielder: Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC

The Indian winger might not have been the most potent attacking outlet for the Islanders but he was definitely the most effective. He was tenacious throughout his time on the pitch and continued to get into scoring positions.

Furthermore, his goal was an extremely well-taken effort from outside the box to beat a diving Vishal Kaith.

Left-sided midfielder: Ritwik Kumar Das - Jamshedpur FC

Ritwik Das troubled East Bengal's defense in the first half and created a few chances. But in the second half, he truly came into his own.

With his header, Ritiwk extended his sublime form and got the Red Miners the win.

Striker: Wilmar Jordan - NorthEast United FC

The Colombian international was a handful for the opposition with his sharp runs. Both of his goals came from the penalty spot but Wilmar Jordan converted both spot-kicks with great composure.

He can evolve into the talismanic forward NorthEast United have long dreamt of.

Striker: Roy Krishna - Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC are slowly regaining their form and Roy Krishna has been at the heart of that transformation. The Fijian international hasn't been able to make the desired impact so far, but against Odisha FC, Krishna was in sublime touch.

He bagged his second goal of the season with a neat finish and was constantly the driving force in Bengaluru FC's attack.

