ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 17 Team of the Week

The Matchweek 17 was an absolute goldmine with some incredible attacking performances, a little too many to be honest, to fit into a sensible Team of the Week.

FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena kicked off the proceedings with a 23-minute hat-trick in a 4-2 win over East Bengal on Thursday, January 26. A day later, Lallianzuala Chhangte put in an industrious performance against Jamshedpur FC to help Mumbai City FC win 2-1.

Meanwhile, in Saturday's (January 28) doubleheader, two exceptional attackers hogged the limelight. Sivasakthi Narayam scored a brace for Bengaluru FC in a 3-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, while Dimitri Petratos led ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-0 victory against Odisha FC with two goals.

The week came to an end with some high-octane football from Dimitrios Diamantakos and Kerala Blasters FC, who beat bottom-placed NorthEast United FC 2-0.

On that note, let's take a look at the Team of the Week for Matchweek 17 of the ISL 2022-23 season:

*Formation used: 3-4-3

Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh - Kerala Blasters FC

Matchweek 17 didn't offer any particularly eye-grabbing goalkeeping performances. However, Karanjit Singh got the nod after the Blasters managed to come away with a clean sheet against NorthEast United FC.

Centre-back: Mourtada Fall - Mumbai City FC

Given their explosive attacking unit, it very rarely happens that Mumbai City need to depend on their defense to secure victories. However, against Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai's backline was tested to its fullest.

Unsurprisingly, Mourtada Fall passed the test with flying colors, once again stamping his defensive quality. The Senegalese defender made nine interceptions, five blocks, and two tackles.

Centre-back: Ruivah Hormipam - Kerala Blasters FC

With the business end of the season arriving, it seems like Ruivah Hormipam is also returning to his best. The young centre-back complimented Victor Mongil brilliantly, making two clearances, a block, three interceptions, and one tackle.

Hormipam also won 100 percent of his duels and completed 92 percent of his passes.

Centre-back: Sandesh Jhingan - Bengaluru FC

Sandesh Jhingan was a fundamental unit in Bengaluru FC's backline during their encounter against Jamshedpur FC. The veteran defender made a whopping 10 clearances in the game, along with registering one block, two interceptions, and two tackles.

Sandesh seemingly enjoyed his duels with Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari later in the game.

Right-sided midfielder: Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC

Despite a resilient showing from Jamshedpur FC, a goal and an assist from Lallianzuala Chhangte helped his side continue their relentless winning streak.

Under Des Buckingham, the Indian winger has managed to unravel his true attacking potential.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Lz Chhangte added a goal and an assist to his tally against Jamshedpur FC to bring his total goal contribution to in the



#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity @lzchhangte7 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻Lz Chhangte added a goal and an assist to his tally against Jamshedpur FC to bring his total goal contribution toin the #HeroISL this season! 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻 🔥Lz Chhangte added a goal and an assist to his tally against Jamshedpur FC to bring his total goal contribution to 1️⃣4️⃣ in the #HeroISL this season! 💥#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 @lzchhangte7 https://t.co/oJTYglDlEw

His goal came from some intelligent movement inside the opposition box and managed to tuck home a cross from Bipin Singh.

Central midfielder: Glan Martins - ATK Mohun Bagan

In his first start for the Mariners, Glan Martins showed exactly why Juan Ferrando was eager to bring back his trusted soldier. He was energetic and industrious right from the first whistle.

The 28-year-old midfielder won the second ball and duels all over midfield as he restricted space for Odisha FC. Additionally, Martins made six tackles, the most of any player in the game.

Central midfielder: Rohit Kumar - Bengaluru FC

Rohit Kumar has now scored in his last three appearances and has shown no signs of stopping down. He is industrious and always tries to make things happen with his work rate both on and off the ball.

Even for his goal against Chennaiyin FC, Rohit outmuscled Julius Ducker just outside the opposition box, proving his resilience and heart.

Left-sided midfielder: Sivasakthi Narayan - Bengaluru FC

Leading the line for Bengaluru FC, Sivasakthi played like an individual who was ready to take the next step. Both his goals were a result of perfectly composed touches and finishes.

The young forward was sharp with his movement and constantly troubled the Chennaiyin FC defenders.

Striker: Iker Guarrotxena - FC Goa

Iker Guarrotxena scored a 23-minute hat-trick for FC Goa against East Bengal in the first half itself.

The 30-year-old forward looked lethal in front of goal and unlocked the opposition's defense with his sleek movement.

Striker: Dimitris Diamantakos - Kerala Blasters FC

Dimitris Diamantakos is an absolute attacking unit and against NorthEast United FC he once again proved why. The Greek forward manhandled the opposition defenders at his own will and scored a clinical brace to win the tie for the Yellow Army.

Striker: Dimitri Petratos - ATK Mohun Bagan

The Australian forward was unflinchingly at his clinical best against Odisha FC. Dimitri Petratos expertly slotted in the opening goal from the edge of the six-yard box in the third minute. His second goal came from a poacher's finish too late in the game.

