The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 witnessed the league's first Kolkata Derby at the gigantic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in Matchweek 4. ATK Mohun Bagan FC walked away with bragging rights against East Bengal FC with a 2-0 win in front of 62000 fans over the weekend.

ISL 2022-23 Matchweek 4 witnessed all five games resulting in clean-sheets for the winning sides, which might be indicative of a more robust and stable defensive pairing across the league in the current season.

Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC while Mumbai City FC clinched all three points in Kochi against Kerala Blasters FC. Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC also wrapped up 1-0 victories over FC Goa and NorthEast United FC respectively.

Let's go through all five results from ISL Matchweek 4.

1. Nandhakumar sinks Bengaluru FC with a stunning strike for Odisha FC

Both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC came close to opening the scoring in the first few minutes in Bhubaneshwar. Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi had a go at the goal while Diego Mauricio and Jerry Mawihminthanga came close at the other end.

However, it took a special strike from distance by Nandhakumar in the 33rd minute to allow Odisha FC to take the lead. The Juggernauts continued to cause problems in the Bengaluru FC defense with Jerry Mawihminthanga and Pedro Martin forcing saves from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal as Odisha FC ran away 2-0 victors.

2. Happy homecoming for Mumbai City FC's Jorge Diaz at Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC took charge of proceedings in Kochi as Mehtab Singh slammed a loose corner into the back of the Kerala Blasters' net to open the scoring in the 22nd minute. The Kerala Blasters defense struggled to deal with a high pressing Mumbai City FC attacking line-up and conceded a second goal in the 31st minute.

Mumbai City FC



A BIG win in Kochi puts us point behind 1st place on the table.



FT: KBFC 0-2 MCFC

An error in judgment by Marko Leskovic allowed former Kerala Blasters striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz to slot it past Prabhsukhan Gill in goal. Dimitros Diamantakos Adrian Luna, Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad kept trying their luck upfront for Kerala Blasters FC but were denied by some excellent goalkeeping by Mumbai City FC's Phurba Lachenpa. Mumbai City FC managed to churn out a hard fought 2-0 win in an exciting ISL encounter.

3. Siverio strikes early in a Hyderabad FC home win against FC Goa

Hyderabad FC got going in the 11th minute itself as a glancing header from Bartholomew Ogbeche found Javier Siverio in the FC Goa box, who slammed the ball past FC Goa's Arshdeep Singh in goal with a left-footed shot.

Hyderabad FC



wins in for the boys at our Maidaan



And that was our third consecutive clean sheet



FULL-TIME at Gachibowli! 2 wins in 2 for the boys at our Maidaan as Javier Siverio's early strike gives us three more points. And that was our third consecutive clean sheet.

FC Goa kept Hyderabad FC's Laxmikant Kattimani busy in goal with Redeem Tlang, Noah Sadaoui and Edu Bedia coming close to scoring. Substitute Alvaro Vazquez squandered the best chance of the game for FC Goa when he put a penalty kick wide of the target in the 85th minute as Hyderabad FC stole a gritty 1-0 win.

4. ATK Mohun Bagan FC takes the season's first Kolkata Derby against East Bengal FC

Stephen Constantine's East Bengal FC showed promise and intent in the first half of the season's first Kolkata Derby in the ISL. Thongkhosiem Haokip had a header saved in acrobatic fashion by Vishal Kaith at ATK Mohun Bagan's in the 16th minute. Jordan O'Doherty and Cleiton Silva also had two penalty calls turned down questionably by the referee.

However, a spirited East Bengal FC performance in the first half amounted to nothing as ATK Mohun Bagan FC drew first blood in the 56th minute. A harmless Hugo Boumous shot from distance went through an inattentive Kamaljit Singh at East Bengal FC's goal as the "hosts" took the lead. The Mariners doubled their lead through Manvir Singh nine minutes later to secure a 2-0 victory in the ISL Kolkata Derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC won ISL's first ever Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Image: ATKMB)

5. Peter Hartley secures Jamshedpur FC's first win of the season at the expense of NorthEast United FC

Jamshedpur FC started taking control of the game from the word go against NorthEast United FC. The likes of Daniel Chima, Harry Sawyer and Farukh Choudhary kept knocking at the NorthEast United FC goal in the first half. The home side eventually forced the lead in the 31st minute.

Jamshedpur FC



We take away all points as we register our first



How are you feeling, Jamshedpur!



A VICTORIOUS NIGHT AT THE FURNACE! We take away all 3 points as we register our first #HeroISL 2022-23 victory against NorthEast United at home!

A corner not defended properly by NorthEast United FC fell to Jamshedpur FC's captain Peter Hartley in the box, who just had to tap it home from close range to give the lead to the Red Miners. NorthEast United FC never really looked settled enough throughout the game and went down 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC in the final game of ISL 2022-23 Matchweek 4.

ISL 2022-23 Matchweek 4 results at a glance

Odisha FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC 1-0 FC Goa

ATK Mohun Bagan FC 2-0 East Bengal FC

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC

