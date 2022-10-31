ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 4 Team of the week

Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season presented Indian football fans with their share of nail-biting action. The week started off with Odisha FC hosting Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium, where the home side turned out victorious at the end of a brilliant display, ousting Simon Grayson's side. Nandhakumar Sekar's first-half strike was enough to make the difference between the two teams in the contest.

Kerala Blasters FC hosted Mumbai City FC in the second game of the week. Ivan Vukomanovic sought this occasion to change their fortune but Des Buckingham had other plans. Goals from Mehtab Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz sealed the deal for the Islanders.

Saturday consisted of two back-to-back fixtures. Hyderabad FC hosted FC Goa in their backyard, while ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC took the field to earn their bragging rights. In the first match, the Nizams secured the win courtesy of a goal from Javier Siverio. Carlos Pena's side were awarded a penalty but Alvaro Vasquez failed to keep the ball within the frame of the goal, costing his side vital points.

The Kolkata derby was a cracker of an encounter. The first-half was equally contested with neither side managing to make a breakthrough. However, in the second-half, goals from Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh helped the Mariners silence the Red and Gold Brigade in front of a jam-packed Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

The final game of matchweek 4 saw Jamshedpur FC host NorthEast United FC at the Furnace. With both teams struggling to make ends meet, this was anticipated to be an enticing encounter. But Aidy Boothroyd's side fired themselves into the lead courtesy of their skipper Peter Hartley and killed the game off before the Highlanders could do something impactful.

On this note, let’s have a look at Team of the Week for Matchweek 4 of ISL 2022-23.

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

The Odisha FC custodian turned up for the occasion in his best shape. Amrinder Singh was crucial to Josep Gombau's possession-based game and made some crucial saves to keep Bengaluru FC out of goal.

Defenders

Right back: Sarthak Golui

The East Bengal FC right-back has made it to the team of the week for Matchweek 4 with his performances in the Kolkata derby. Sarthak Golui was one of the best performers in the high-voltage encounter between the two Kolkata giants. He made a few important interceptions and blocked a Hugo Boumous attempt that could have otherwise crossed the line.

Center-back: Carlos Delgado

Carlos Delgado had an impressive outing against Bengaluru FC. The Odisha FC center-back nullified Roy Krishna and kept him quiet throughout the entire match. He helped Josep Gombau's team finish the game with a clean sheet and move to the top of the table.

Center-back: Mehtab Singh

Mehtab Singh made a great impression in Mumbai City FC's away encounter against Kerala Blasters FC. The Islanders center-back opened the scoring for his team with a powerful shot from a corner, followed by some brilliant defending to keep the Yellow Tuskers away from his goal.

Left back: Subhasish Bose

The ATK Mohun Bagan left-back was strong in his defensive display against East Bengal FC. Nullifying the majority of the threat on the left side, Bose managed to use his experience and physicality in keeping the Red and Gold Brigade attack from causing problems.

Midfielders

Central defensive midfielder: Saul Crespo

Odisha FC's Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo lived up to his hype in the match against Bengaluru FC. Crespo was deployed in a defensive role, screening the two center-backs. The Spaniard covered a lot of ground, helping the Kalinga Warriors deal with Roy Krishna and fending off any threat possessed by the Blues. He was active during both offensive and defensive transitions.

Central midfielder: Jordan O'Doherty

Jordan O'Doherty made his mark in the Kolkata derby. The Australian midfielder covered any inch of the field during the encounter, maintaining his dominance over his opponents. During the first half, Doherty was the best midfielder in terms of defensive contributions amongst players from both sides.

Central attacking midfielder: Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous is indeed the man for the big occasion. The French midfielder made the Mariners tick in the Kolkata derby. His trickery with the ball, coupled with his passing in between the lines, caused problems for Stephen Constantine's side. His goal in the second half was a work of art. Overall, Boumous played vitally in his side's win over their arch-rivals.

Forwards

Right winger: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

The Odisha FC winger dazzled onlookers with his proactive nature and movement between opposition players. He could have added to his tally of assists and goals if he was a little more clinical. However, the young Jerry definitely played a part in his team's win over Bengaluru FC.

Left winger: Nandhakumar Sekar

Nandhakumar Sekar's goal against Bengaluru FC was one everyone would remember for some time. Apart from his pacy runs down the left flank and his trickery with the ball, Nandha's goal helped his side edge past the Blues in the Matchweek 4 encounter.

Center Forward: Greg Stewart

If Greg Stewart does not score, he will make sure his teammates do. That was the case when Mumbai City FC played Kerala Blasters FC. The former Rangers FC man set up Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the Islanders' second goal of the game and helped his team clinch an important win.

Poll : 0 votes