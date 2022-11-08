ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 5 Team of the Week

Capped by some breathtaking football in the 2-2 draw between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, the fifth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season came to a close.

This has been a spectacular week for Indian football given some of the most breathtaking individual and team performances were on display throughout the five matches.

The week started with FC Goa humbling Jamshedpur FC by a 3-0 margin. Goals from Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, and Brison Fernades helped the Gaurs beat the Red Miners.

East Bengal, meanwhile, slumped to their fourth defeat of the season as Vafa Hakhamaneshi's 69th-minute header handed Chennaiyin FC a 1-0 victory in Kolkata.

The first of Saturday's doubleheader was a closely knitted affair between the top two sides - Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC. However, it was Manolo Marquez's team who narrowly emerged on top by a 1-0 margin. Later in the night, Kerala Blasters FC brushed aside a struggling NorthEast United FC side 3-0.

The final game of the week between the Islanders and Mariners was an exhibition of their sheer footballing quality.

On that note, let’s have a look at Team of the Week for Matchweek 5 of ISL 2022-23.

*Formation used: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa)

Donning protective headgear, quite like Petr Cech, Dheeraj guarded FC Goa's backline with great discipline against Jamshedpur FC. The Red Miners couldn't score past him throughout the 90 minutes.

Right-back: Seriton Fernandes (FC Goa)

There were quite a few options to pick for the right-back spot. However, Seriton, with his exploits against Jamshedpur FC, made his way into the list. He registered two clearances, six tackles, and one interception.

Centre-back: Anwar Ali (FC Goa)

The youngster has hardly put a foot wrong in the 2022-23 season. His performance against Jamshedpur FC was a testament to his elite consistency. Anwar Ali made seven clearances, one block, and one interception.

Centre-back: Rostyn Griffiths (Mumbai City FC)

Not only did the Australian defender score for Mumbai City FC in an enthralling 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan, but he was also an absolute rock in defense. Rostyn Griffiths did well distributing the ball from the back.

Left-back: Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC)

After replacing an injured Narayan Das in the 24th minute against East Bengal, Aakash Sangwan made an instant impact for Chennaiyin FC.

The 27-year-old owned the left flank with his movements up and down the pitch. Sangwan completed 78 percent of his passes, had 65 touches, made four key passes, and delivered three crosses.

He also assisted Vafa Hakhamaneshi's goal from the corner in the 69th minute.

Centre midfield: Joao Victor (Hyderabad FC)

Joao Victor is arguably the most pivotal piece of the puzzle for Manolo Marquez's high-flying Hyderabad FC side. The midfield general dropped another emphatic performance against Odisha FC, controlling the tempo of the game from deep. He wasn't afraid to get down and dirty when the game called for it.

Centre midfield: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

There's very little to be said about Ahmed Jahouh that hasn't already been said. The Moroccan midfielder is invaluable to how Des Buckingham's side operates. Defensively, Jahouh won three tackles and made one clearance and one interception.

The 34-year-old even made a massive contribution up the pitch, as he registered six key passes and completed 78 percent of his passes.

Right midfield: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters)

When Sahal Abdul Samad came on to the pitch against NorthEast United, he was on his way to creating history, becoming the all-time highest appearance maker for Kerala Blasters in the ISL.

To mark the occasion, the young midfielder put up an astonishing performance, scoring a brace in just a matter of minutes.

Left midfield: Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

Lallianzuala Chhangte was always tenacious, but against ATK Mohun Bagan, the young winger was also prolific.

He opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game itself with a thunderous strike. Throughout the night, he continued to trouble the Mariners' defense.

Attacking midfield: Brandon Fernandes (FC Goa)

Although Brandon didn't get on the scoresheet, he provided the assist for Noah Sadaoui's goal. He pulled the strings in the middle of the park from the No. 10 position.

He completed 90 percent of his passes, had 57 touches, and also stepped in with two tackles.

Striker: Iker Guarrotxena (FC Goa)

Iker Guarrotxena was all over Jamshedpur FC's backline throughout the game. He opened the scoring in the second minute, but it was his off-the-ball movement that unsettled the Jamshedpur defenders. His combination with Noah Sadaoui was a treat to watch.

