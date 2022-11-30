ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 8 Team of the Week

Enveloped by some ferocious counter-attacking play, some pragmatism, a lot of resilience, and some surprise results, the seventh matchday of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season came to a close on Sunday, November 27.

After a four-game losing streak, Bengaluru FC finally returned to winning ways, making FC Goa their surprise victims. Meanwhile, Stephen Constantine's East Bengal piled on Jamshedpur FC's misery and Mumbai City FC extended their unbeaten streak and are now the unchallenged league leaders.

Hence, the three teams dominate our Team of the Week for Matchday 8:

*Formation used: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - Bengaluru FC

Finally, putting an end to their struggles, Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC came away with a victory against FC Goa and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a crucial role to play in the same. The Indian custodian made six saves, including four from inside the box. He also managed to keep a clean sheet against the Gaurs.

Right-back: Asish Rai - ATK Mohun Bagan

The full-backs for the Mariners put in a tremendous shift against Hyderabad FC. Although Asish Rai didn't get the desired attacking output, he was defensively solid. Against his former club, the youngster recorded three clearances, one block, and four tackles.

Center-back: Ivan Gonzalez - East Bengal

The Spaniard has been steadily coming to his own for the Red and Gold Brigade. Ivan Gonzalez covered the young Lalchungnunga brilliantly, registering two clearances, one block, four interceptions, and four tackles along the way.

Center-back: Sandesh Jhingan - Bengaluru FC

A lot of questions were being raised about Sandesh Jhingan's form or lack of it. However, the veteran Indian defender was an absolute rock at the back for the Blues in their last game. He made a staggering 15 clearances throughout the 90 minutes.

Left-back: Subhasish Bose - ATK Mohun Bagan

The 27-year-old was one of the best for the Mariners. He was solid defensively, making eight tackles, two interceptions, a clearance, and a block each. He completely kept Mohammad Yasir in check throughout the night.

Center-defensive midfielder: Raynier Fernandes - Odisha FC

The 26-year-old orchestrated the play from deep in the Odisha FC midfield. Raynier Fernandes recorded two key passes during his time on the pitch and also stepped in with a crucial tackle.

Central midfielder: Greg Stewart - Mumbai City FC

At Mumbai City, Greg Stewart has been playing a much deeper role compared to his time at Jamshedpur. The Scotsman not only controls the tempo of the game but is also crucial for penetrating the opposition's defense. The former Rangers star played five key passes and hit the woodwork once too.

Central midfielder: Javi Hernandez - Bengaluru FC

The primary reason behind BFC getting out of their slump was the Spanish maestro. Javi Hernandez scored two crucial goals, both deft finishes in their own right. Going forward, Simon Grayson will be hoping for the Spaniard to continue this rich run of form.

Left-winger: Naorem Mahesh Singh - East Bengal

East Bengal FC @eastbengal_fc



Naorem Mahesh Singh opens up about his hat-trick of assists and acknowledges the Gaffer’s support after being adjudged the Hero of the Match. 🗣



#JFCEBFC #JoyEastBengal #HeroISL #আমাগোমশাল #Indianfootball “𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓲𝓼 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 𝓰𝓸𝓸𝓭, 𝓶𝓪𝓷!”Naorem Mahesh Singh opens up about his hat-trick of assists and acknowledges the Gaffer’s support after being adjudged the Hero of the Match. 🗣 “𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓲𝓼 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 𝓰𝓸𝓸𝓭, 𝓶𝓪𝓷!”Naorem Mahesh Singh opens up about his hat-trick of assists and acknowledges the Gaffer’s support after being adjudged the Hero of the Match. 🗣#JFCEBFC #JoyEastBengal #HeroISL #আমাগোমশাল #Indianfootball https://t.co/ciZnUXu8bw

The 23-year-old was in blistering form throughout the night against Jamshedpur FC. Naorem Mahesh Singh delivered three inch-perfect assists and was a constant menace for the Red Miners' defense. The former Kerala Blasters winger registered a grand total of five key passes.

Center-forward: Cleiton Silva - East Bengal

The Brazilian talisman was at his clinical best as he bagged a brace against the Red Miners. Cleiton Silva and Mahesh Singh were communicating on the pitch on a telepathic level.

Right-winger: Bipin Singh - Mumbai City FC

Extending his goal-scoring stats, Bipin Singh was once again on the scoresheet for the Islanders. Apart from the goal, the tricky winger played five key passes and completed 88 percent of his passes.

