Mumbai City FC stunned Kerala Blasters as they defeated them with a scoreline of four goals to nil at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (January 8).

The Islanders set the tone early in the game as Jorge Pereyra Diaz hit the back of the net within four minutes. Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross subsequently found Greg Stewart’s head and the 32-year-old finished an exquisite move to make it two goals to nil inside ten minutes.

The game then got out of Kerala Blasters’ hand when Bipin Singh scored a third of the night. To cap off a breathtaking first quarter of the game, Pereyra Diaz added to his tally when he expertly beat Prabhsukhan Gill to make it four goals inside the first half hour.

The Mumbai faithful were treated to spectacular football and some quality play in the final third. However, they slowed the game down in the second half, while also showing resilience at the back. The game ended 4-0 and on that note, let’s look at the player ratings for the home team.

Mumbai City FC player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa - 7.5/10: Lachenpa had very little to do, but showed his ability to read the game, making some sweeper keeper moves to keep Kerala Blasters at bay.

Rahul Bheke - 8/10: Coming up against the dangerous Sahal Abdul Samad, Bheke had a solid outing as he restricted the winger. Additionally, he made six clearances and made four recoveries.

Mehtab Singh - 8/10: Mehtab’s excellent passing was on display tonight. He was instrumental in Mumbai City FC's third goal as his drilled delivery from the center of the pitch found Pereyra Diaz, who teed up Bipin Singh. He also made a couple of solid blocks on the other end of the field.

Rostyn Griffiths - 9/10: Like his centre-back partner, Griffiths showed outstanding ability on the ball. His diagonal ball for the first and second goals took out the Tuskers’ midfield. He then moved to midfield later in the game and covered his backline very well.

Vignesh Daksinamurthy - 8/10: Vignesh had a couple of loose touches early in the first half, but he advanced up the pitch and supported Bipin Singh brilliantly. He had an 86% pass completion rate and won 70% of the ground duels.

Ahmed Jahouh - 9/10: Jahouh unquestionably ran the show. His positioning was smart, and he dictated the play from a deeper role. The Moroccan then assisted Pereyra Diaz for his second goal of the night. Eventually hooked off around the hour mark.

Lalengmawia - 7/10: Lalengmawia (Apuia) was given the license to push forward and make runs into the box. He certainly did that, while also contributing defensively. However, he was protected and substituted early in the second half after Mumbai City FC scored four goals.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 8.5/10: Chhangte was lively and a headache for Jessel Carneiro to defend against. His lofted cross found Greg Stewart for the second goal. The winger stretched the pitch and forced Sahal to track back.

Bipin Singh - 9/10: Bipin Singh continues to grow from strength to strength. His neat one-two with Stewart created the first goal of the night, and he also brilliantly curled the ball into the net for his team’s third goal. Bipin also tracked back and helped his full-back, making five recoveries.

Greg Stewart - 7.5/10: Stewart popped all over the midfield as the Islanders created an overload in the central area. He also got on the scoresheet, making a late move into the box before calmly tucking in a header.

However, he was substituted towards the end of the first half with a potential injury. Des Buckingham will keep his fingers crossed.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 9.5/10: What a night for the forward! He seemed extra motivated, playing against his former club and scoring twice. The Argentine was in the right place at the right time for the first, while making a run in behind to slot the ball into the net for his second.

Furthermore, he assisted Bipin Singh and only a goal-line clearance prevented him from completing his hat-trick. The Kerala Blasters center-backs simply could not handle him.

Substitutes

Alberto Noguera 7.5/10 - Noguera was an able replacement for the injured Stewart and carried on from where the former Jamshedpur FC man left off. He kept things moving but failed to create any clear-cut opportunities as Mumbai City FC slowed the tempo down in the second half

Rowllin Borges - 7/10: Borges came in place of Apuia and added energy to the side. He was tidy in possession and defended well when the Tuskers looked threatening late in the game.

Mourtada Fall - 8/10: Fall made some important blocks and interceptions in the last quarter of the game to make sure the Islanders kept a clean sheet. Continues to perform well.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 7/10: Vikram was positive when he arrived and looked to take on Khabra. He also made some lively runs in his cameo appearance.

Gurkirat Singh - 6/10: Gurkirat Singh had little impact as he was substituted very late in the game.

Poll : 0 votes