The action in Hero ISL season 9 resumes with NorthEast United FC squaring off against East Bengal at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. It will be a showdown between the bottom two sides of the table, both of whom are hoping for a turnaround.

NorthEast United have had a shaky start to the season, losing on two occasions. They will be desperate to make amends after failing terribly last season. Despite playing well for most of the game, they were ruthlessly exposed by defending champions Hyderabad FC in their last game, losing by 3-0.

EBFC will look forward to take all 3 points against NorthEast United FC

East Bengal's scenario isn't all that different. They have also lost their first two games in the last two seasons. The Red and Gold Brigade were defeated 3-1 in their season opener by Kerala Blasters. In their last game, they narrowly lost to FC Goa in stoppage time.

NorthEast United FC are yet to lose a match against NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders have won three of their four meetings, but their most recent meeting, in February, finished in a tie. The encounter promises to be tense, with both clubs desperate to get off to a good start on the points table.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC - 3 player battles

#3 Matt Derbyshire vs Ivan Gonzalez

When the two teams meet, East Bengal's Ivan Gonzalez will face the English forward. The Spanish defender is famed for his defensive acrobatics and precise interceptions. He has a high rate of successful tackles. His presence will be crucial as East Bengal take on the Highlanders in pursuit of a victory.

NorthEast United FC may benefit from Matt Derbyshire's experience playing against some of Europe's greatest players. In his football career, he has played for a couple Football League teams in England and has switched leagues. His expertise makes him one of the Highlanders' most dependable goalscorers.

#2 Cleiton Silva vs Jon Gaztanaga

Cleiton Silva needs no introduction to the Indian Super League. Silva has been a prominent player in the ISL since his debut with Bengaluru FC, scoring 15 goals in 36 games. His mesmerizing footwork and ball-carrying abilities will be a nightmare for the NEUFC defenders.

Jon Gaztanga of NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, is a good ball carrier and a strong defender. The seasoned Frenchman is well-known for his ability to put a halt to opponents' assaults by skillfully snatching the ball back. He can also play as a box-to-box midfielder, linking midfield and the forward line. He could be a threat to East Bengal's Silva.

#1 Gaurav Bora vs Jordan O’Doherty

Gaurav Bora is a key player in NorthEast's defensive setup, and his ability to take on opposing attackers and carry the ball will be crucial to their prospects. The youngster made 45 clearances, 25 tackles, 16 blocks, and 12 interceptions in 843 minutes of duty in 13 ISL 2021-22 matches, demonstrating his worth as a competent backline defender.

In his first game of the season, the Indian centre-back made several good blocks and interceptions against the incisive Bengaluru FC attack.

Jordan O'Doherty, on the other hand, adds a lot of versatility to Constantine's lineup. His defensive tenacity has the potential to derail the opposition's party at any time. He is capable of challenging his opponents, making crucial interceptions, and making timely slide tackles. The midfielder, on the other hand, offers solidity to the defense while also contributing to the attacking third.

