ISL 2022-23 | NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 11

After a 2-1 loss at the hands of FC Goa in their first home game of the season last week, East Bengal will travel to Guwahati to lock horns with NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, October 20.

Both teams come into the clash on the back of two consecutive defeats and are yet to open their accounts in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Highlanders showed great grit and resilience against Bengaluru FC in their opening game, losing 1-0. However, in their next match against Hyderabad FC, Marco Balbul's side looked out of depth, especially in the final third, and lost 3-0.

The Red and Gold Brigade, meanwhile, suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters in the season opener. Although they looked determined to come away with a draw against the Gaurs, Edu Bedia's injury-time winner spoiled their party.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal: Head-to-head

Following East Bengal's entry into the ISL in 2020, the two sides have locked horns on four different occasions. NorthEast United have come out on top thrice, with one game ending in a draw.

The Red and Gold Brigade are yet to register even a single victory against the Highlanders.

Matches played: 4

NEUFC wins: 3

EB wins: 0

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

East Bengal FC: Antonio Perosevic (4), Darren Sidoel (3).

NEUFC: Deshorn Brown (7), Laldanmawia Ralte (4), VP Suhair (4).

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

EBFC: Suvam Sen (2), Arindam Bhattacharya (1).

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1), Mirshad Michu (1).

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (EBFC - 29), Mirhsad Michu (NEUFC - 45)

Most Passes: Franjo Prce (EBFC - 508), Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 739)

Most Interceptions: Hira Mondal (EBFC - 29)

Most Tackles: Naorem Singh (EBFC - 84), Suhair VP (NEUFC - 84)

Most Touches: Hira Mondal (EBFC - 790), Hernan Santa (NEUFC - 1015)

