ISL 2022-23: Ranking Kerala Blasters FC's three best signings

In the previous edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters FC managed to find their rhythm over the course of the season.

The opening day defeat against favorites ATK Mohun Bagan was followed by two back-to-back draws against NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC. However, a win against Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC became a spur for the Yellow Tuskers.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side upset League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC in the semi-final play-offs to set up a meeting with Hyderabad FC. The match witnessed the Blasters taking the lead in front of a jam-packed Fatorda Stadium only to concede a goal from Hyderabad FC's midfield dynamo Sahil Tavora.

The match steadily tilted its balance towards the Nizams, who turned out to be the eventual winners.

Kerala Blasters FC will be looking to better their record and try to come away with silverware in the 2022-23 season. In pursuit of that, the Yellow Tuskers have made some significant additions to the side ahead of the upcoming season.

Let's rank the three new faces who will be donning the Kerala Blasters FC jersey in the upcoming season.

#3 Bryce Miranda

The 22-year-old made waves with his performances for Goan I-League outfit Churchill Brothers FC. Miranda is flexible on both flanks and could turn out to be one of the best domestic signings made by the ISL outfit.

Bryce Miranda will bring along with him physical presence, pace, and on-the-ball trickery. His addition will bolster the Yellow Tuskers' progression and creativity.

The Yellow Tuskers faced crisis on the flanks due to the availability of wingers and Bryce Miranda's addition is surely a solution for that. The Mumbai-born winger is also agile and comfortable in small spaces, allowing him to be a press-resistant player.

His ability to flood opposition boxes with crosses can bolster the Yellow Tuskers' attacking department in the upcoming season.

#2 Apostolos Giannou

The Greek-Australian was signed to replace the outgoing Alvaro Vasquez. Apostolos Giannou has traits similar to his predecessor. Like Vasquez, he is a pressing machine who participates in closing down on opposition players as soon as he loses possession.

His physical prowess makes him a threat to opposition defenders both aerially and on the ground.

With Giannou up front, Ivan Vukomanovic's men can follow their usual system of progressing the ball vertically into pockets of space with the other attackers making supporting runs.

#1 Ivan Kalyuzhnyi

The Ukrainian midfielder has a mix of composure, creativity, and lethality. Kalyuzhnyi can be deployed in the double pivot used by Kerala Blasters FC, alongside Puitea or Jeakson Singh.

He can also be used as an attacking midfielder behind Apostolos Giannou. Kalyuzhnyi is comfortable in any central position, excluding defense.

The Ukrainian midfielder understands the impact of tempo in football and can control it. He possesses good shooting ability from long distances which can be useful for Kerala Blasters FC in their run to the championship.

