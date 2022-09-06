ISL 2022-23: Top 5 ISL matches of all time

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed many thrilling encounters since its inception in 2013. The matches ranged from end-to-end meetings to ones with enormous goal differences. Some of them could also be considered shockers, given the nature and history of the two teams in contention.

The ISL has been a witness to some of the most epic encounters in Indian football. On that note, let's take a look at the top five ISL matches of all time.

#1 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa (ISL 2015)

Matches between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have been nothing short of a derby. The two ISL outfits have always intended on getting the better of each other. The clash between the Islanders and the Gaurs in 2015 was no different.

With 34 minutes on the clock, the match was still goalless and everyone anticipated this to be a low-scoring encounter settled by a moment of brilliance. However, that wasn't the case at the end of the 90 minutes.

Thongkhosiem Haokip opened the scoring in this particular fixture and ended up bagging a hat-trick alongside Dudu Omagbemi, who also achieved a similar feat. Reinaldo Oliveira's stoppage-time goal was the final nail in the coffin and the match remains one of the finest blockbusters in the ISL.

#2 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC (ISL 2020-21)

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC took on the Spaniard's former side FC Goa, then coached by Juan Ferrando. The Gaurs had a turbulent start to their campaign while the Islanders were busy making waves with their new style of play.

Hugo Boumous opened the scoring in this match after Edu Bedia's pass was intercepted and the ball was passed to Boumous, who was left unmarked. The Frenchman wrong-footed Dheeraj before scoring past the young custodian. Adam Le Fondre added a second minutes later. But Glan Martin's stunner just before half-time kept the door open for the Gaurs.

Igor Angulo leveled the score at the start of the second half only to witness the game slip away partially due to a Rowllin Borges strike. Ferrando brought on Ishan Pandita and the super-sub made it count in the dying moments of the encounter.

#3 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC (ISL 2021-22)

It was a season-altering fixture for Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters FC and Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC. In the build-up to this encounter, the Yellow Tuskers had managed only one win in their previous five encounters in ISL 2021-22. Meanwhile, the Islanders only lost once before this encounter to eventual champions Hyderabad FC.

Des Buckingham's started on the front foot only to see themselves lose control over the encounter. Sahal Abdul Samad's opener in the first half changed the course of this fixture and witnessed the Blasters win by a three-goal margin.

#4 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal (ISL 2021-22)

Odisha FC shocked everyone with their win against Bengaluru FC in their season-opener. The Juggernauts took on Kolkata giants SC East Bengal in their second encounter of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade, still hungover from their loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata Derby of the season, were desperate to make an impact. Darren Sidoel opened the scoring in this fixture only to see Juggernauts skipper Hector Rodas equalize moments later.

The game steadily slipped away from the hands of SC East Bengal as Odisha FC kept looking for opportunities to score. While the Kolkata-based outfit tried to turn it around, the Juggernauts did not sit back and added numbers to the scoreboard, eventually scoring five goals in the game.

#5 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC (ISL Final 2021-22)

ATK Mohun Bagan desperately needed a win against Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC in their final encounter of the season. A turbulent season for the Mariners had steadily turned things around since the arrival of Juan Ferrando. However, Owen Coyle's Red Miners weren't one to be taken easy as the side outplayed everyone on their way to stay on top of the table.

The thrilling encounter concluded in favor of the Men of Steel, with star forward Ritwik Das finding his way past Amrinder Singh in the second half. A physically demanding fixture that witnessed the two sides battling it to the very end to claim their spot as League Shield winners.

Edited by Diptanil Roy