ISL 2022-23: What will Asish Rai bring to ATK Mohun Bagan?

In the build-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) seem to have handpicked some of the finest Indian talents to bolster their core team.

Anything other than winning silverware will be considered an underwhelming season for the Green and Maroon Brigade. Hence, the Mariners are gearing up to return to their glory days with the signings of Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Vishal Kaith, and Asish Rai.

Under Juan Ferrando's system, whether at ATK Mohun Bagan or FC Goa, the influence or the responsibility of the full-backs is clearly visible. Hence, the signing of Asish Rai is one that could enhance the output and quality of the Mariners down the flanks.

A look at Asish Rai's numbers from the previous season

Hyderabad FC cruised to their maiden Indian Super League 2021-22 and a crucial part of their success was due to their full-back partnership that defined their elaborate attacking system. One half of that duo was Asish Rai, who ruled the roost on the right flank.

Head coach Manolo Marquez deputized the duo of Asish and Akash Mishra into a more forward position, quite like two traditional wide midfielders when on the ball.

Having played in a high-intensity system, Rai has developed a certain work ethic that makes him an absolute metronome on the pitch. Both of them darted down the pitch while their team was in possession and then tracked back with equal intensity during transitions.

Sevens Football @sevensftbl Asish Rai (23) stats in Hero ISL



➢ 48 Matches

➢ 81 Min/G

➢ 6 Assist

➢ 36 (60%) Passes/G

➢ 0 Red Cards



🟢 Asish Rai (23) stats in Hero ISL➢ 48 Matches➢ 81 Min/G➢ 6 Assist➢ 36 (60%) Passes/G➢ 0 Red Cards 📈 Asish Rai (23) stats in Hero ISL➢ 48 Matches➢ 81 Min/G➢ 6 Assist➢ 36 (60%) Passes/G➢ 0 Red Cards🔴🟢 https://t.co/ByKY3R0p7y

Asish Rai's development has been meteoric to some extent over the past season. In the 2020-21 season, the former Indian Arrows footballer couldn't perform to his full potential due to instability in the squad and tactics. However, in the span of a few months, everything changed for Rai and Hyderabad FC.

The 23-year-old created four big chances last season, including three assists. The Nizams had the highest number of crosses (363) attempted in the previous season, with Asish Rai bagging 60 of those. In terms of tackling, he registered 76 tackles, 27 interceptions, 37clearances, and 38 blocks.

How will Asish Rai fit into the ATK Mohun Bagan system?

After letting go of Prabir Das, ATK Mohun Bagan replaced him with Asish Rai in the summer transfer window. As mentioned earlier, they have also acquired the services of Ashique Kuruniyan from Bengaluru FC. While Ashique's position will be one to keep an eye on, the 25-year-old is expected to play as a left-back under Ferrando.

The Spanish gaffer traditionally utilizes his full-backs in a unique way to stretch the opposition. Asish and Ashique's pace and skill on the ball will give the Mariners an edge in the attacking third.

Asish will technically be replacing Prabir Das, who is seemingly a more reserved side-back. The Kolkata-born had just 0.2 key passes per game in the previous season, while Rai had 1.1 key passes in the same span. Asish is significantly a lot more involved too, in terms of touches on the ball. While Prabir had just 26.5 touches per game, Rai recorded 63.4 touches, showing his prowess on the ball.

While Prabir had just 0.8 tackles per game, the Sikkim-born had well over 3.1 tackles per game. However, it's seemingly important to recognize that a lot of closing downs in ATK Mohun Bagan happened last season through defensive midfielders and center-backs. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC utilized the full-backs to win possession or close down opponents.

However, it's clear that Asish Rai's numbers are a significant improvement over Prabir Das' and most importantly, the former HFC man will bring a lot more composure in possession to the ATKMB backline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far