ISL 2022-23: What will Roy Krishna bring to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC recently announced the signing of Roy Krishna on Monday, July 18. The news of the Fijian striker's inclusion comes as a breath of fresh air for fans following the departure of Cleiton Silva.

The 34-year-old has become an established entity in the ISL in the last three seasons and could be a vital investment for the Blues.

Despite their underwhelming performances in recent seasons, Bengaluru FC are one of the traditional heavyweights of the Indian Super League. Year after year, the Blues have managed to assemble a core team with the right mix of youth and experience. Nothing's different this year either.

Along with a new head coach in Simon Grayson, the club have already acquired some of the finest Indian talents in their arsenal. Furthermore, they have also roped in maestro Javi Hernandez, who defined the hallmarks of his Spanish roots.

Roy Krishna bloomed in the Indian Super League right from the get-go

Born in Labasa, Fiji, Krishna started out his professional career with local club Labasa FC before moving to New Zealand Football Championship side Waitakere United.

Despite interest from several clubs, including Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, the Fijian international continued with Waitakere for six seasons as he wasn't ready to move to Europe. He made 75 appearances and scored 55 goals for the NZFC side. But it was at A-League club Wellington Phoenix that Roy Krishna became a hot property in Asian football.

However, after winning the Wellington Phoenix Player of the Year in the 2017-18 season and the Johnny Warren Medal for his performances the following season, Krishna was roped in by Atletico de Kolkata to lead their forward line.

The results were immediate as he lifted his maiden ISL title in the 2019-20 season with the Kolkata-based outfit. Krishna registered 15 goals and six assists in just 21 matches, including a crucial strike against Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the semi-finals.

The following year, after the merger with Mohun Bagan, Roy Krishna continued to thrive under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, as a centre-forward. The former Auckland City striker led the Mariners' frontline with 14 goals and eight assists. He carried his hot run into the AFC Cup, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

However, after an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season and the introduction of Juan Ferrando, Krishna fell down the pecking order at the club. He continued to impress even amid the shortened gametime and injury spells - sometimes as a lone targetman and sometimes in the front two.

How will Roy Krishna fit into Simon Grayson's system at Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's new boss Simon Grayson has historically preferred the 3-5-2 formation. With the two strikers upfront, Roy Krishna will have an opportunity to operate alongside Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri. Meanwhile, Spanish maestro Javi Hernandez could ideally slot behind the duo in the No. 10 role.

The Fijian forward has operated in multiple positions on the frontline throughout his career, and his shrewd positioning inside the box makes him a formidable threat.

In the previous season, Cleiton Silva helmed the sole striker spot at the Karnataka-based club. The Brazilian striker scored nine goals, registering 1.1 shots on target per game. Roy Krishna too had similar numbers in his previous outing, snapping up 0.9 shots on target per game.

However, in the 2019-20 season, when he was at his finest, Roy was racking up 1.3 shots on target per game. Along with a flurry of shots, the former Wellington Phoenix man also registered 1.3 key passes, creating seven big chances. Meanwhile, last season, Cleiton had just 1.7 key passes with zero chances created.

In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, Krishna was scoring at a goal conversion rate of 0.71 and 0.61, while Cleiton last season was scoring at 0.47. While Cleiton is a more central player, Krishna can drift wide and create room for other players. With the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez lining up beside him, the Fijian international can operate at his fullest potential.

If Grayson decides to execute a 4-3-3 with the same squad, Krishna could also be deputized as the sole striker. Bengaluru FC and Roy Krishna will be hoping his recurring injury woes are well past him. If that chapter is closed, the 34-year-old's flexibility and experience will make him a crucial component of the Blues attack.

