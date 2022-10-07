ISL 2022-23: Who can be the X Factor in the battle between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters?

Hero ISL is set to kick off on 7th October 2022 where East Bengal will face Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Both teams are famous for their hugely dedicated fan bases. However, they are currently suffering from a lack of a league trophy.

While East Bengal won their last NFL (currently I-League) title back in the 2003-04 season, Kerala has failed to win a trophy since its inception.

The Red and Gold brigade had a poor outing last season where they finished in 11th position in the ISL league table. KBFC, on the other hand, emerged as the runner-up in the last edition.

Here are a few of the players who can turn out to be X-factors for their respective teams.

Cleiton Silva: The game changer of East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC's recruitment team made a wise decision by recruiting Cleiton Silva at the start of the season. He is quite familiar with Indian football, having played for Bengaluru FC in the past. The 35-year-old is a set-piece specialist and is famous for his excellent free-kick taking skills.

Silva played 33 matches for Bengaluru FC, scoring 14 goals. He proved his ability in Red and Gold Jersey in the Durand Cup against MCFC, where he scored 2 goals. His excellent runs down the middle and good finishing skills make him one of the most lethal players on the pitch.

VP Suhair, Jordan O'Doherty and Sumeet Passi's presence upfront will surely help him to achieve the desired success in the East Bengal jersey.

Jordan O'Doherty: The unknown factor

Another player on whom EBFC will bank today is Jordan O'Doherty. His excellent passing ability will surely trouble the opponent's defense. His passing accuracy of 83% makes him the anchor man for East Bengal in the midfield. The 24-year-old is also quite a skilled player with an excellent first touch that makes him a different player than the rest. But his lack of fitness may be a reason to worry for Stephen Constantine.

Adrian Luna: The X factor of Kerala Blasters FC

The man who was instrumental behind lifting KBFC to the final of last season's ISL was none other than Adrian Luna. His excellent runs and long ranger shots helped KBFC to dismantle opponent's defense many times. His ball distribution skills are completely over the top. Last season, Adrian Luna played 23 matches, scoring 6 goals. He is the man who could be the biggest threat to East Bengal's defense.

Dimitrios Diamantakos: The new man for KBFC

KBFC will rely heavily on Diamantakos to score goals this season. He is quite experienced, having played extensive football on the European football circuit. He has played for some popular clubs in Europe like Olympiacos, St Pauli and Ashdod.

The 29-year-old is known for his excellent physique. The 6ft striker is a very good heading option for KBFC upfront. His experience of playing 5 matches for the Greek national team will be an added advantage. He is a bit slow, which can create problems for Ivan Vukamovic's side.

