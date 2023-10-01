ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head and numbers you need to know 

In a highly anticipated clash, Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Jamshedpur FC will face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Kerala Blasters have commenced their season on a high note, securing a commendable 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC. Under the strategic guidance of coach Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters showcased their grit and skills on the field.

Despite facing challenges in the Durand Cup and the Super Cup, the team demonstrated promising form in their previous encounter. Their win against Bengaluru FC not only highlighted their potential but also set the tone for a solid performance in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, aiming to bounce back from a challenging 2022-23 season, started the current campaign on a positive note. They secured a hard-fought goalless draw in an away game against the Red and Gold Brigade. Head coach Scott Cooper is keen to build momentum for this season with a fresh squad, and another positive result against Kerala Blasters would be instrumental in shaping their journey ahead.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

In their head-to-head encounters in the ISL, the two teams have faced each other 14 times. Kerala Blasters emerged victorious in four matches, while Jamshedpur FC won three times, and seven matches ended in a draw. The last meeting between these sides saw Kerala Blasters FC winning 3-1.

Matches played: 14

Kerala Blasters wins: 4

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

Draws: 7

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Key Players and stats to look out for

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC)

Adrian Luna has emerged as a lynchpin in Kerala Blasters FC's lineup, showcasing his expertise as a set-piece specialist and goal-scorer. With an impressive tally of 11 goals for KBFC, Luna's impact on the pitch cannot be overstated. Luna's influence was evident right from the season opener, where he found the back of the net against Bengaluru FC, setting a formidable tone for the team's winning momentum.

Elshinho (Jamshedpur FC)

Elshinho's defensive brilliance has been a cornerstone of Jamshedpur FC, a fact underscored in their opening match against East Bengal FC. His outstanding performance, marked by 11 clearances, two tackles, and a crucial interception, played a pivotal role in thwarting East Bengal's attacking endeavors.

As Jamshedpur FC face another away game, Elshinho's capacity to read the game and ensure strategic defensive solidity make him a key player to watch, shaping the team's defensive strategies for the challenges ahead.