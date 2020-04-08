ISL: 5 Players ATK-Mohun Bagan might sign next season

The RPSG-owned club has already been linked to several names in the ISL and I-League.

ATK-Mohun Bagan!

Although the sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) was suspended less than a month ago, the clubs have not wasted any time roping in fresh talents for their rosters.

Most of the clubs are active in the hunt for new players and the newly formed ATK-Mohun Bagan are no different. The RPSG-owned club, known for i proactive presence in the transfer market, are already linked to several names in the ISL and I-League.

While the current ISL champions made a total revamp to their side before the last season, they are most likely to retain the core for the next term. The early indications of the same came out recently when star midfielder Edu Garcia agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Even if the Kolkata outfit do not splash out as much money as they did last year, they will surely tweak the minute flaws that existed in the system.

Here, we will look at five players the ISL champions might sign next season.

#5 Sheikh Sahil (Mohun Bagan)

Sk. Sahil

When Mohun Bagan join hands with ATK, it was clear that most of Bagan's players will be out in search of a new club. Sheikh Sahil is one among the very few players who will probably make the cut for the ISL club.

The 19-year-old, who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, was one of the most prominent figures in Mohun Bagan's league title run. Sahil played all 16 matches for the side this season, starting 13 and coming off the banch 3 times.

Despite playing just in front of the defence and providing cover for the stopper-backs, the teenager showcased exceptional discipline and had only two bookings to his name the entire season. Subsequently, the Mohun Bagan Academy product was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Indian football by experts.

Though ATK have names like Pronay Halder and Sehanj Singh with prior experience to take up the defensive midfielder role, Sahil will be in for a break in his career if the move goes through. He will certainly try to follow the footsteps of Sumit Rathi, who was awarded the ISL Emerging Player of the Season award after ATK's title triumph last season.

