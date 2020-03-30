ISL: 5 Players Kerala Blasters might sign next season

Kerala Blasters are never shy of calling the shots at the transfer market.

Another season of hope and hype ended in disappointment for Kerala Blasters as they finished 7th in the points table.

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Kerala Blasters players celebrate after scoring against Odisha FC in an ISL match

Another season of hope and hype ended in disappointment for the Kerala Blasters as the two-time runners up of ISL couldn't make it to the playoffs once again. The club finished ten points behind Chennaiyin FC as the former languished in seventh in the points table.

However, it would be wrong to say nothing went right for the Blasters. They were the only club to do a double over ISL champions ATK this season and accumulated the most number of points (10) over teams in the top four, among sides who finished on the other side of the demarcation line.

But, constant injuries meant that Eelco Schattorie never had a fixed squad at his disposal and had to constantly shuffle his pack.

In the off-season though, the club has never been shy of calling the shots. In the past few weeks, Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna has reportedly verbally agreed to join the side, meaning that he might bring in some players as well.

Additionally, the loan spells of Nongdamba Naorem, Lovepreet Singh, and Manvir Singh from various I-League clubs come to an end and the trio could also be promoted to their senior squad.

However, in this article, we would look at players apart from the aforementioned who might join the Kerala Blasters for the 2020-21 campaign.

#5 Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Bengaluru FC)

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

The goalkeeping department of the Kerala Blasters took a hit after Dheeraj Singh's move to ATK. They conceded 32 goals this season, a number only bettered by Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC.

Rehenesh TP conceded an average of 1.9 goals per game with their second-choice goalkeeper Bilal Khan a touch behind, having shipped 1.4 goals per game. With a respective save percentage of 49% and 53%, neither of them seem good bets if the club harbours ambitions of reaching the play-offs. Thus, the Blasters could look at bringing Prabhsukhan Singh Gill on board.

Advertisement

Having said that, the keeper seems devoid of ISL experience, having made a solitary appearance in the competition, wherein he conceded two goals against ATK.

But, he did impress the Kerala Blasters management when he pulled off miraculous saves against them in 2019 Super Cup for the Indian Arrows. However, Bengaluru FC had already signed the youngster at that juncture.

Hence, perhaps at the second time of asking, a young and hungry goalkeeper, like Prabhsukhan, could be what the club needs to turn around its fortunes.

1 / 5 NEXT