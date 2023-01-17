ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 15

Even after another enticing matchweek in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Cleiton Silva managed to hold the top spot in the race for the Golden Boot.

Despite East Bengal having a rotten season, the Brazilian forward has climbed up the goalscoring charts, solely down to his individual brilliance. Cleiton now has nine goals in 13 matches and is trailed by four players with eight goals.

Mumbai City FC have two players who are stuck in the joint second spot, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte. The Islanders have been playing breathtaking attacking football all season and their players have been popping up in the Golden Boot race left and right.

Meanwhile, Petar Sliskovic and Diego Mauricio, the frontmen of the two teams vying for the playoff berths, have also climbed up the charts and registered eight goals in the league. Last season's Golden Boot winner Bartholomew Ogbeche too, isn't far off the pack. The Nigerian talisman has seven goals in 14 appearances.

Lallianzuala Chhangte giving the foreign players a run for their money in the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Since the inception of the league in 2014, no Indian player has ever managed to lay their hands on the ISL Golden Boot. Rarely has anyone even come close. With the business end of the season nearly here, Lallianzuala Chhangte has been keeping up his goalscoring pace even with the overseas forwards.

More importantly, the 25-year-old has been racking up these numbers while playing in wide areas. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, Chhangte showed great tenacity throughout the game, constantly bombing down the right flank.

However, the goal came from an incredible effort from outside the box. This indicates that the winger has improved his finishing ability by leaps and bounds to score the number of goals he has.

Now, what remains to be seen is if the former Chennaiyin FC man can build on these numbers come the end of the season.

