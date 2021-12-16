ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the 31st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 16th December at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC find themselves in ninth spot on the ISL 2021-22 points table, having lost four of their six games this season. After grabbing a win in the opening game, they are now winless in their last five matches. The Blues are currently on a three-game losing streak with their most recent match finishing in a 1-2 defeat to FC Goa.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan FC have had a decent run so far in ISL 2021-22 with two wins, two losses and a draw that sees them sixth in the standings. They started their campaign with two consecutive victories but have lost momentum since then.

In their most recent game, the Mariners were held to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC, with Liston Colaco scoring the lone goal for ATKMB.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-head

In terms of head-to-head, Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been up against each other on three occasions, with ATKMB emerging victorious in each. Their last meeting was at the AFC Cup 2021, where ATK Mohun Bagan FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0.

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee