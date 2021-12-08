ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?

Match 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Hyderabad FC take on Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, December 8, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are currently placed in seventh spot in the table, having won one, drawn one and lost one match. They started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chennaiyin FC but made a strong comeback by defeating the defending champions Mumbai City FC 3-1.

In their most recent encounter, they held Jamshedpur FC to a 1-1 draw after trailing behind at half-time, courtesy of a 54th-minute strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, haven't had a great season yet either. They have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four games so far.

They made a strong start to the season with a 4-2 win over Northeast United but have struggled since then, suffering a 3-1 loss to Odisha FC before being held to a 1-1 draw by Kerala Blasters. In their previous fixture, they were crushed 3-1 by Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Head To Head

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other on four occasions. Bengaluru have won one game, while the others fixtures have ended as draws.

They last met in January 2021 where the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

Date: December 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?

Also Read Article Continues below

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar