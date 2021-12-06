×
ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

ATK Mohun Bagan players in action during an earlier ISL match. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)
Azhar Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Dec 06, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Preview

Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in Match No. 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 6th December at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC have had a decent run so far in the ISL 2021-22 season with one win and two draws. They started their season with a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal which was followed by a comprehensive 3-1 win over FC Goa.

In their most recent game, the Red Miners were held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad FC. Greg Stewart scored a goal and gave Jamshedpur the lead but Bartholomew Ogbeche equalized for Hyderabad.

🚨 MATCHDAY ALERT! 🚨The Men of Steel are ready for the heist! 🎯😎 ⚔ #JamKeKhelo #JFCATKMB https://t.co/CQCX3bdZXc

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are also having a good campaign so far, having won two and lost one game. They defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 in their opening game and followed it up with a 3-0 win against SC East Bengal.

However, the Mariners failed to capitalize on that momentum as they suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter.

Both sides will be eager for a win in order to enter the top two positions on the points table.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head To Head:

Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan met twice during last year's campaign, with each winning once.

The boss shares his thoughts on tonight’s opponents Jamshedpur FC!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #HeroISL #JFCATKMB https://t.co/9hteGfy6hc

The last meeting between the two sides was in February 2021, where ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a 1-0 win.

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC kick off?

Date: December 6, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Babbolim, Goa

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
