ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC?

Jamshedpur FC will square off against Bengaluru FC in the 36th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 20th December at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC have had a fine run so far in ISL 2021-22. They find themselves in third spot with 11 points, having won three, drawn two, and lost just one game this season.

The Red Miners come into this game on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Odisha FC. Greg Stewart starred with an exceptional hat-trick along with a goal from Hartley. They will now aim to carry on their form in their upcoming match.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have struggled to find their rhythm. They are placed in second-last position having collected just five points from seven games.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side has managed just a single win this season, while drawing two and losing four games.

In their most recent outing, the Blues held ATK Mohun Bagan FC to a high-scoring 3-3 draw. They are now in desperate need of a win and would have to find the perfect balance in order to do so.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other on eight occasions in the ISL, with the former winning four games against Bengaluru's two.

The two teams last met in February 2021 when Jamshedpur FC came out on top with a 3-2 win.

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC & Bengaluru FC kick off?

Date: December 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Click here for the latest ISL score and news updates.

Where to live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC?

Also Read Article Continues below

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee