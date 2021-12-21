ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

Northeast United FC will be up against ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Tuesday, December 21. The PJN Stadium in Fatorda will host this fixture.

Northeast United FC haven't had a great start to the season. They find themselves in the ninth spot in the ISL 2021-22 points table with just seven points to their name. The Highlanders have won two games, drawn once and lost on four occasions.

After losing two consecutive games, NEUFC managed to grab a comfortable 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in their most recent encounter. VP Subair and Patrick Flottmann scored to help the side break their losing streak. They will now aim to play in the same manner and grab another victory to climb up the charts.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan FC have had a rollercoaster journey so far in the tournament. They find themselves seventh in the points table having accumulated eight points in six matches.

ATKMB started their season with two consecutive victories and then went down in two consecutive games. The Mariners then managed two successive draws, the most recent being a 3-3 thriller against Bengaluru FC.

ATKMB have also parted ways with Antonio Habas and have appointed Juan Ferrando (from FC Goa) as their head coach.

Northeast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head to Head

Northeast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have been up against each other on four occasions, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning two games to Northeast United's one.

They last faced each other in the second leg of the semi-finals in ISL 2020-21. ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious with a 2-1 win on the night and a 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the finals.

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

Date: December 21, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

