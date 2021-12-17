ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal?

NorthEast United FC are set to square off against SC East Bengal in Match No. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Both the outfits have struggled for form and are the two bottom-placed teams in the league.

NorthEast United FC, coming fresh off a 5-1 rout at the hands of Hyderabad FC, have already suffered four losses in the league and have four points after six games. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are still winless in the league and are last in the points table with three draws.

Manolo Diaz's men came away with a point against Kerala Blasters amid controversial refereeing calls in their last game. But they will be looking to register their first win of the season against a struggling NEUFC.

Both NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal have been extremely leaky at the back throughout the season, conceding 13 goals and 15 goals respectively. Hence, a high-scoring thriller can be expected with both teams trying to go for the kill.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams have met only twice in the Indian Super League. NorthEast United FC emerged victorious in both encounters.

But SC East Bengal, under new coach Manolo Diaz, will be hoping to get one back.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal



Change of scenery for our boys as we hit the road again, this time to the greens of the Fatorda Stadium to take on 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐂.



Time to put your 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙣,



#NEUSCEB #HeroISL



#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB 🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🚨Change of scenery for our boys as we hit the road again, this time to the greens of the Fatorda Stadium to take on 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐂.Time to put your 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙣, #TorchBearers 🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🚨Change of scenery for our boys as we hit the road again, this time to the greens of the Fatorda Stadium to take on 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐂.Time to put your 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙣, #TorchBearers.#NEUSCEB #HeroISL #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB https://t.co/SEnOnZh7IM

Matches played: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

NorthEast United FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

Date: December 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Telecast and Live Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee