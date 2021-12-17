ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal?

NorthEast United FC are set to square off against SC East Bengal in Match No. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Both the outfits have struggled for form and are the two bottom-placed teams in the league.
NorthEast United FC, coming fresh off a 5-1 rout at the hands of Hyderabad FC, have already suffered four losses in the league and have four points after six games. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are still winless in the league and are last in the points table with three draws.
Manolo Diaz's men came away with a point against Kerala Blasters amid controversial refereeing calls in their last game. But they will be looking to register their first win of the season against a struggling NEUFC.
Both NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal have been extremely leaky at the back throughout the season, conceding 13 goals and 15 goals respectively. Hence, a high-scoring thriller can be expected with both teams trying to go for the kill.
NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head
The two ISL teams have met only twice in the Indian Super League. NorthEast United FC emerged victorious in both encounters.
But SC East Bengal, under new coach Manolo Diaz, will be hoping to get one back.
Matches played: 2
SC East Bengal wins: 0
NorthEast United FC wins: 2
Draws: 0
When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal kick off?
Date: December 17, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa
NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Telecast and Live Streams
TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.