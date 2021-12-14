ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

Odisha FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in match 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Tuesday, December 14 at the Tilak Maidan.

Odisha FC have performed brilliantly in the ISL 2021-22 season, winning three of their four games. After winning the first two games, they suffered their only defeat against Kerala Blasters FC. However, they managed to bounce back as they defeated Northeast United FC 1-0 in their most recent encounter.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have had a decent season so far and find themselves fifth in the points table with two wins, as many draws, and a loss. They come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss against table-toppers Mumbai City FC. They will now be hoping to make a strong comeback in this game and move up the ISL table.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head

Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have locked horns on four occasions. Jamshedpur have emerged victorious on two occasions while Odisha FC have won one.

Last season the first fixture between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw while the reverse fixture between the two sides saw Jamshedpur FC defeat Odisha FC 1-0.

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

Date: December 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC ?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Rohit Mishra