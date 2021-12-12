ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC?

Match 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see SC East Bengal go up against Kerala Blasters on December 12 at the Tilak Maidan.

SC East Bengal have had a disappointing run in the ISL 2021-22 campaign so far and find themselves at the bottom of the points table with three losses and two draws.

They are yet to win a game this season and are on a five-game winless streak with their most recent match ending in a hard-fought 4-3 loss against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters also didn’t have a great start to the tournament and were winless in their first three games but made a strong comeback by winning their most recent fixture against Odisha FC 2-1.

Alvaro Vazquez and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni were the stars for the Blasters, scoring one goal each to help their side earn three crucial points.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Head-to-head

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have faced each other on only two occasions and have been at each other's necks with both games ending in draws.

They last met in January 2021 when the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

Date: December 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar