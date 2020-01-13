ISL News: Juanan signs contract extension with Bengaluru FC till 2022

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Juanan has signed a contract extension with the reigning ISL champions [Image: ISL]

On the 13th of January, Bengaluru FC announced that they struck an agreement to extend Juanan Gonzalez's contract until 2022. The Spaniard has meshed well with the likes of Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar and Rahul Bheke and together they have formed a colossal rearguard, thereby providing players of the ilk of Ashique Kuruniyan and Sunil Chhetri the perfect platform to flourish upfront.

Even a few days ago, Bengaluru FC posted a convincing victory over Jamshedpur FC as they signified that their slight loss in form was just a minor aberration. At the Kanteerava, the Blues' stupendous defence again came to the fore as they kept the eastern outfit's attack at bay. Juanan, in particular, was exceptional on the night, akin to what he has conjured throughout the season.

Moreover, his ability to calmly play out from the back enables Carles Cuadrat to ingrain his philosophy on the side and ensure that Bengaluru are an accomplished outfit in possession. Thus, on the back of another commanding victory, nothing would've pleased the Bengaluru faithful more than the Spaniard signing a contract extension.

Unsurprisingly, with the defender on board for the foreseeable future, the Blues might not want to relinquish their crown too soon. And, with Juanan in the mix, you wouldn't want to bet against them.