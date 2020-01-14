ISL Transfers: Bengaluru FC loan striker Edmund Lalrindika to I-League club East Bengal

Edmund Lalrindika in action for Bengaluru FC 'B' (Image Credits: Bengaluru FC Media)

The defending ISL champions Bengaluru FC have loaned Edmund Lalrindika to I-League club East Bengal until the end of the season. The former India U-19 international has also penned a two-year extension with his parent club that will tie him to the club till the summer of 2022.

Edmund Lalrindika captained the AIFF Elite Academy team which clinched the 2016-17 I-League title beating East Bengal in the finals. After signing with Bengaluru FC 'B', the youngster was loaned to Indian Arrows for the 2017-18 season where he scored one goal in 13 appearances.

BIG NEWS! Edmund Lalrindika has signed a fresh new deal with the Blues, tying him to the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.



The 20-year-old striker will spend the remainder of the current season on loan at @eastbengalfc. Good luck, Edmund! #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/7untPrIf94 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 14, 2020

“I am very happy that I have signed the extension. My dream is to always play for Bengaluru FC, but as of now we’re young and the squad is very good, so I understand that. At the same time, playing for East Bengal is a big opportunity considering their history," said the Mizo striker.

Edmund made the jump to the senior team of Bengaluru FC in the next season and made seven appearances spanning across two seasons while also representing their 'B' team in I-League Second Division and BDFA Super Division Campaign. However, he is yet to score a goal for them in ISL.

East Bengal have been quite active in the winter transfer window with Edmund becoming the second loanee following the footsteps of Abhash Thapa from Hyderabad FC. The Red and Golds currently sit at the fifth spot on the points table with eight points from five matches.

East Bengal have two very important clashes coming up in the form of a home game against 2019 Durand Cup winners Gokulam Kerala, scheduled on Wednesday, and the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Edmund Lalrindika's addition will further bolster their forward line which comprises of Jamie Colado and Marcus Jimenez de la Espada. The duo has shared five goals amongst themselves and Edmund will give a healthy competition to them for a spot in the starting line-up.