ISL Transfers: FC Goa retains Edu Bedia for another season

Edu Bedia began his journey in India with FC Goa in 2017

Edu had been linked to Jamshedpur FC over the past few days, although that rumour has now cooled off.

Edu Bedia celebrates after scoring against Odisha FC in an ISL match

ISL League Winners, FC Goa has retained their midfielder Edu Bedia for another season. For the past few days, there had been rumours that Jamshedpur FC had snapped up the Spaniard. However, the Gaurs managed to convince the midfielder to pen a deal for another year.

Edu began his journey in India with FC Goa in 2017. In his first season, he played 18 matches and scored 1 goal and bagged 2 assists. In the next season, he bettered his tally with 7 goals and 5 assists.

However, the 2019-20 season saw the rise of Hugo Boumous and the Spaniard could only muster 529 minutes of playing time across 13 matches, with most of them coming as a substitute. With Boumous getting injured in the second leg of semi-final, he came on in the 20th minute and score, although it wasn't enough to overturn the deficit.

Edu had a staggering 76% passing accuracy in the opposition half. Additionally, he boasted an 80% long ball accuracy and had 75% successful dribbles per game, meaning that he is a player worth having in a team that likes to play passing football.

Elsewhere, Carlos Pena is likely to hang up his boots whereas Ferran Corominas hasn't yet outlined his plans for the upcoming season. Mourtada Fall, meanwhile, has offers from clubs across Asia and Africa. Ahmed Jahouh, meanwhile, has reportedly signed for Mumbai City FC.

According to sources, the club is also on the verge of signing an Australian defender to complete their AFC quota, which would be necessary when they participate in the AFC Champions League.

Although things ended on a sour note with their head coach Sergio Lobera, FC Goa are leaving no stones unturned by retaining the players whose contracts were in their twilight. With the owners retaining Edu, the Gaurs have sent out a statement of intent of their continuing philosophy.