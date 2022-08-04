ISL Transfers: Odisha FC's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season

In the previous edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC displayed character and resilience. Their improved performance led them to finish seventh in the table with 23 points from 20 games.

Over the course of the season, the Juggernauts beat Bengaluru FC, SC East Bengal and and Mumbai City FC. Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez dazzled for Kiko Ramirez's side alongside Aridai Cabrera, Hector Rodas and Jonathas.

Despite a few ups and downs along the way, the side managed to hold on to their form and conclude the season on a brighter note than in their previous years.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, former gaffer Josep Gombau has made a comeback to the side and is joined by former FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda.

On that note, let's take a look at the foreign contingent of Odisha FC ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

#1 Pedro Martin

The former Atletico Madrid forward's announcement witnessed waves of excitement from the Odisha FC faithful. He has bagged more than 340 appearances across various Spanish outfits and won the UEFA Europa League in 2011-12 with Atletico Madrid.

Martin's Atletico Madrid debut came against Real Betis in a La Liga fixture in April 29, 2012 coming on for Tiago. The match eventually ended 2-2.

Mirandes, Tenerife, Celta Vigo, Murcia, Lleida Esportiu, Gimnastic and Atletico Sanluqueno were among the other sides in Spanish football where Pedro Martin plied his trade. The 30-year old is an experienced footballer and it could help the Juggernauts end the season on a brighter note in comparison to the last one.

#2 Saul Crespo Prieto

The Spanish defensive midfielder has been brought into the club to solidify their backline and breakup opposition counter-attacks. Vinit Rai's move to fellow ISL outfit Mumbai City FC raised the need for a player who could screen the backline.

Saul fits into the role and will bring his experience and skillset to the Juggernauts with a mindset that will help the club proceed further up the table in the 2022-23 season. The former Ponferradina midfielder's addition to the Juggernauts' squad will allow their attacking players more freedom to explore spaces in the opposition half.

#3 Carlos Delgado

The 32-year old Spanish defender is making a return to his former side Odisha FC after two seasons away from the club. He was part of the side in the 2019-20 season.

The defender is expected to play a vital role in the club's rejuvenated attempts for a better finish in the table. The former Real Valladolid B and Valencia B defender is key to Josep Gombau's defensive unit.

During his previous stint with the ISL outfit, Delgado featured in 16 matches and managed to find the net once during the course of the league.

#4 Osama Malik

The versatile Australian defender is the club's Asian signing for the 2022-23 season. Having played for Adelaide United, North Queensland Fury, Melbourne City, and most recently, Perth Glory in the A-League, Malik's inclusion guarantees squad depth from a defensive point of view.

The former U-20 Australia international is a goal scorer inside the box (from set-pieces) and could be an asset for Odisha FC this season. His ability to read situations comes in handy during defensive 1v1s. Malik can close down opposition players and also intercept passes before turning them into an offensive move.

#5 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio featured in an Odisha FC shirt under Stuart Baxter. He has since been signed by fellow ISL outfit Mumbai City FC, where he played a significant role under Des Buckingham.

The Brazilian forward was an important element in Mumbai City FC's debut in the AFC Champions League. Diego's presence inside the box has been impactful for his side's chances in front of goal.

During his previous stint with Odisha FC, Diego netted 12 times in 20 appearances. His ability to find goal-scoring opportunities and drop deep are qualities that could aid Gombau's side in the upcoming season.

#6 Victor Rodriguez

The former Sporting Gijon and Elche forward is set to make his debut in the ISL in the upcoming season. The Catalonian-born forward will bring his goal-scoring form to the ISL to help the Juggernauts in the final third.

Rodriguez's off-the-ball movement makes him a dangerous customer inside the box. He also possesses the ability to pick out opportunities to score from outside the box.

His combination with Diego Mauricio could be a massive threat to the defenders in the ISL. Victor Rodriguez is also a master of set-pieces and could be as effective as former Odisha FC midfielder Javi Hernandez.

