In yet another eventful week, the Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed an array of blockbuster transfers, with several high-profile moves capturing the spotlight.

Last week saw Odisha FC secure the services of former Bengaluru FC forward Roy Krishna, while Hyderabad FC and FC Goa also took significant strides by adding impactful overseas players to their squads.

Meanwhile, this week, the two southern giants – Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC initiated their efforts to address crucial positions, while Jamshedpur FC were also quick to seize the opportunity and sign a few promising players.

In light of these developments, here are a few noteworthy transfers that have taken place throughout the week.

Ryan Williams – Bengaluru FC

Despite heavy rumors linking him with Kerala Blasters FC, Ryan Williams made an eventful move and joined Simon Grayson's Blues instead.

The attacking midfielder's versatility strengthens Bengaluru FC's options following Roy Krishna's departure.

Williams recently played for Perth Glory in the A-League and has represented the Australian national team. The 29-year-old is known for his attacking prowess and ability to exploit spaces, making him an important addition to the team.

Williams will certainly serve as a valuable backup for both Curtis Main and Javi Hernandez.

Connor Shields – Chennaiyin FC

Following the acquisition of Jordan Murray, Chennaiyin FC have continued to strengthen their attack by signing Connor Shields from Scottish club Motherwell FC.

The 25-year-old forward, who previously played under head coach Owen Coyle at Queen's Park, is set to spearhead the line for the Marina Machans.

Renowned for his physicality and hold-up play, Shields also boasts the pace to unsettle defenders. It will certainly be interesting to see how Coyle utilizes him in the upcoming season.

Carl McHugh – FC Goa

In search of new opportunities, Mohun Bagan SG stalwart Carl McHugh has opted to terminate his contract with the club. According to reports from TOI, the Irishman is now poised to join Manolo Marquez's FC Goa, marking a significant boost for the Gaurs who are in need of an experienced foreign midfielder.

McHugh, who can also play as a center-back and left-back, made 73 appearances for Mohun Bagan and played an important role in their ISL triumph last season.

Having already secured the likes of Rodriguez and Paulo Retre, FC Goa have further strengthened their midfield by bringing in McHugh, who is expected to seamlessly integrate into Marquez's starting lineup and form a partnership with Rowllin Borges.

Elsinho and Rei Tachikawa – Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have been proactive in the transfer market this week, making notable additions of two midfielders, Elsinho and Rei Tachikawa.

Rei Tachikawa, 25, who recently played for Sirens FC in Malta, is a versatile deep-lying playmaker capable of also operating in the attacking midfield position.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC 🏼



Rei Tachikawa is pumped and ready to meet you all in Jamshedpur.



#KonnichiwaRei #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/IobkemtZCC “Let’s fight together for the win!”Rei Tachikawa is pumped and ready to meet you all in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Elsinho, 31, brings a wealth of experience from his stints in Brazil and Mexico. With over 100 appearances for FC Juarez in Mexico, Elsinho is known for his physicality and primarily serves as a defensive midfielder.

He is also versatile and can operate as a center-back as well. These two transfers are set to have a positive impact as head coach Scott Cooper continues to rebuild the team.

Other notable transfers

NorthEast United secured the services of Spanish forward Nestor Albiach, who is a prolific goalscorer and has experience playing in Spain and the Czech Republic.

East Bengal’s Jerry Lalrinzuala also completed a move to Odisha FC. The 25-year-old left-back made over 100 appearances for Chennaiyin FC before moving to East Bengal last season.

However, he struggled to replicate his performances with the Kolkata Giants, which prompted a move to Sergio Lobera’s Odisha FC, where he is set to be the first-choice left-back.

In addition to signing Williams, Bengaluru FC acquired left-back Jessel Carneiro and Punjab FC’s Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the new season.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, continue to make domestic signings, with Prasanth K, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, and Amarjit Singh Kiyam joining the club.