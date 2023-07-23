The Indian Super League (ISL) transfer window is heating up with numerous high-profile moves already completed.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant recently made headlines (yet again) by signing Sahal Abdul Samad, who bid farewell to Kerala Blasters after a fruitful six-year stint. Pritam Kotal moved in the opposite direction, with the Blasters reportedly receiving 90 lakh in addition to acquiring the former Mohun Bagan skipper.

Other significant transfers include Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall joining Sergio Lobera's highly anticipated project at Odisha FC, while A-League winner Jason Cummings and Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa signed with Mohun Bagan earlier this month.

As the teams begin to take shape, this week's transfers have seen surprising moves, while several teams that were relatively quiet earlier in the window now also actively investing in capable replacements.

On that note, here are a few noteworthy transfers that have occurred over the course of the week.

#1 Roy Krishna – Odisha FC

Roy Krishna, who had been rumored to return to the A-League, instead made a move to Odisha FC, leaving everyone surprised.

The forward, whose contract ended with Bengaluru FC, is one of ISL’s finest players and the competition's fourth-highest goalscorer.

Although the exact transfer fee remains undisclosed, Krishna's performances bring a formidable pedigree to Odisha FC's already potent attack.

His partnership with Diego Mauricio up front is expected to bolster the Juggernauts in a season where they are expected to compete with the frontrunners.

#2 Victor Rodriguez and Odei Onaindia – FC Goa

Manolo Marquez moved to FC Goa and he certainly wants to bring the band back together.

Hyderabad FC defender Odei Onaindia, who has been a consistent performer for the last two seasons, completed a switch to Goa and will partner Sandesh Jhingan in the heart of the defense for the upcoming season.

Furthermore, Odisha FC’s attacking midfielder Victor Rodriguez also made a move to FC Goa. The Spaniard, who played a vital role in their Super Cup success is set to compete for a spot alongside Australian Paulo Retre.

These two transfers certainly state the intent FC Goa’s intent as they will hope to get back to their best after a few disappointing seasons.

#3 Curtis Main – Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have been looking for a striker for a long time since Roy Krishna announced his departure. Replacing a quality forward like Krishna is certainly difficult, but the Blues have roped in English striker Curtis Main from FC St Mirren.

Main was notably also linked to a move to Wrexham AFC, but Bengaluru FC managed to leapfrog the English club and secure his services.

Main is known for his pace and physicality and also has a remarkable ball-striking technique. He is set to partner with either Sivasakthi Narayanan or Sunil Chhetri in the attack.

#4 Jonathan Moya and Petteri Pennanen – Hyderabad FC

After parting ways with Javier Siverio, Hyderabad FC made a significant addition to their squad by securing Costa Rica international Jonathan Moya.

The 31-year-old has an impressive scoring record with several Costa Rican clubs that earned him ten appearances for the national team. Moya's arrival is expected to bolster the attacking department, and he could potentially partner with Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Furthermore, the Nizams strengthened their midfield by adding Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen. Pennanen has won the Finnish top division's best midfielder award three times, including last year.

He is set to replace Borja Herrera, who, like Siverio, has joined East Bengal. With a wealth of experience and strong leadership qualities, Pennanen's presence is a valuable asset for Hyderabad FC as they continue their rebuilding process.

Other notable transfers and rumors

NorthEast United FC has maintained a low profile in the transfer market, but they recently added experienced center-back Michel Zabaco to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC made notable signings, acquiring promising youngster Imran Khan and former Inter Milan player Alen Stevanovic.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Alen Stevanovic is officially a Man of Steel.



#WelcomeAlen #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/sf1LBgVNqr You spoke, we listened!Alen Stevanovic is officially a Man of Steel.

Shifting to the southern side of India, Chennaiyin FC made a move for midfielder Ayush Adhikari from Kerala Blasters. Additionally, they are strongly linked to Motherwell FC striker Connor Shields, who could reunite with manager Owen Coyle if the deal materializes.

In other transfers, Jayesh Rane made a loan move from Bengaluru FC to Mumbai City, while Puitea, who joined Mohun Bagan last season, is reportedly on his way to join Odisha FC.

ISL newcomers Punjab FC have signed three young Indian players - Samuel Kynshi, Kingslee Fernandes, and Nitesh Darjee. Moreover, they are rumored to be pursuing former FC Goa captain Edu Bedia.