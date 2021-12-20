×
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings as Blues hold on in engaging ISL 2021-22 fixture

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC players in action. [Credits: ISL]
Modified Dec 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Listicle

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC played out a goalless stalemate in Match 36 of the 2021-22 ISL season.

A scratchy first half saw neither side really go close to scoring for the first half an hour. However, the game burst into life a few minutes before half-time, with a couple of chances for both sides.

The second half saw Jamshedpur FC absolutely dominate the Blues in all departments of the game. However, Bengaluru FC held on to take what could prove to be a vital point in this topsy-turvy ISL season.

FULL-TIME | #JFCBFC@JamshedpurFC and @bengalurufc share points after battling it out for 90 minutes. 🤝🏻#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/59J5Z0VYYY

On that note, here are the player ratings from the clash:

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh had nervy moments at the very start and end of the game. However, he came away unscathed with a relatively easy clean sheet, including a terrific save off Cleiton Silva.

.@Rehenesh13 denies Cleiton Silva's header with an incredible save in the first-half!🧤It's still 0-0!😱Watch the #JFCBFC game live on @DisneyPlusHS - bit.ly/JFCvBFC_Live and @OfficialJioTVLive Updates: bit.ly/3J4vlfA#HeroISL #LetsFootball #ISLMoments twitter.com/IndSuperLeague… https://t.co/1O0TAbEbRC

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma constantly tried to move forward, but was dealt with well by the Bengaluru FC defence. He did his own defensive duties with the required diligence and intensity.

Peter Hartley - 6.5/10

It was a commanding performance from Hartley as he kept Cleiton Silva on a leash for large swathes. However, the Jamshedpur FC defender should've scored from a couple of gilt-edged chances.

So close, yet so far!🤯@PeterHartley88's chance in 📸#JFCBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball @bengalurufc @JamshedpurFC https://t.co/wrsweRVnGY

Narender Gehlot - 5.5/10

Gehlot often looked tense while dealing with loose balls, completing just 30% of his passes against Bengaluru FC.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6.5/10

Renthlei got forward well, but lacked the killer final ball Jamshedpur FC needed. He won a tackle and a foul, in what was a neat performance defensively.

Alex Lima - 6/10

Lima was often his own worst enemy with some poor decision-making, especially late in the second half when he skied a good chance from a Bengaluru FC error. He won three tackles and four fouls to help break up play.

72' CHANCE | #JFCBFC@alexxlima14 intercepts a loose ball from @bengalurufc, but his shot was off target ❌JFC 0-0 BFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball

Jitendra Singh - 6.5/10

Jitendra Singh wasn't at his usual best, but did well to help Jamshedpur FC keep the Blues at bay. He completed 75% of his passes, and also registered a key pass, but was booked for a cynical foul in the second half.

Komal Thatal - 5/10

Thatal looked bright on multiple occasions, but departed the field with an injury in the 37th minute.

Greg Stewart - 7.5/10

Stewart was easily the best player on the pitch despite the quality in the ranks of both Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. The Scot's stats were simply ridiculous: - five shots, three on target and four key passes - all game-high figures. The only thing missing from the game for Stewart was a goal contribution.

4️⃣ Chances created ✅⚡ On the fieldGreg Stewart is your Hero of the Match tonight! 🙌🏻#JFCBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball | @JamshedpurFC https://t.co/5hMZK85tsr

Seimlinen Doungel - 5.5/10

Doungel had an extremely quiet night, with Bengaluru FC giving him no space to operate.

Jordan Murray - 6.5/10

Murray worked hard for Jamshedpur FC throughout the game, laying out three key passes and getting a shot on target. However, he simply doesn't pose a goalscoring threat like Nerijus Valskis does.

Jamshedpur FC Substitutes

Boris Singh Thangjam - 6/10

Thangjam replaced Thatal in the 38th minute, and put in a good shift for Jamshedpur FC.

Ritwik Das - 6.5/10

Das came on for Doungel in the 68th minute, and was impactful against some tired Bengaluru FC legs.

Eli Sabia - N/A

Sabia replaced Gehlot in the 86th minute, and didn't have much to do apart from a crucial touch in the very last play of the game.

Ishan Pandita - N/A

Pandita came on for Murray in the 86th minute, but he hardly even saw the ball.

