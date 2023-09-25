Jamshedpur FC 0-0 East Bengal FC: Red Miners player ratings as they are held to goalless draw | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC hosted Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener on Monday. The Red Miners managed to hold the hosts to a 0-0 draw in a game where they had to defend for prolonged periods.

Jamshedpur FC's defenders had a great game, while Rehnesh TP made some amazing saves to keep East Bengal at bay. Up front however, head coach Scott Cooper will have some questions to ask Daniel Chima Chukwu and Alen Stevanovic, who were rather suboptimal on the night.

Substitutes Semboi Haokip and Mohammed Sanan caused the Red and Gold brigade some problems with their boundless energy and pace and went close to scoring a couple of times. However, it just wasn't meant to be as the game ended in a goalless draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of Jamshedpur FC as they commence their ISL campaign with a point.

TP Rehnesh [ 9/10 ]

TP Rehnesh produced a tremendous performance today. Every wave of East Bengal attack was thwarted by the shot-stopper who was at his spectacular best at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. He proved to be the difference maker in a game that saw a number of chances for the hosts.

PC Laldinpuia [ 7/10 ]

Laldinpuia was constantly under pressure from the in-form winger Nandakumar Sekar and did well to contain him.

Elsinho [ 8/10 ]

Elsinho led the Red Miners' backline with strength and confidence, winning a number of duels, blocking shots, and producing last-ditch tackles. Along with Rehnesh, he was a prime architect in getting their clean sheet.

Pratik Chowdhary [ 8/10 ]

Tasked with stopping the wily Naorem Mahesh, Pratik Chowdhary rarely put a foot wrong. He wasn't dribbled past even once and won the majority of his ground duels.

Nikhil Barla [ 6/10 ]

Barla was a weak link in the Jamshedpur side today, losing the ball on a number of occasions and failing to attack down his flank. He has to show improved tenacity and fight to secure his position in the XI.

Pronay Halder [ 8/10 ]

This encounter was tailor-made for the experienced Pronay Halder's aggressive play. He made a number of tactical fouls, and broke attacks, helping his team win back possession.

Imran Khan [ 6/10 ]

Signed from NorthEast United FC, Imran Khan didn't impact today's proceedings much. He was tasked with taking corners and provided a few good deliveries, which his teammates failed to convert.

Jeremy Manzorro [ 7/10 ]

The French midfielder, positioned at the heart of Jamshedpur's system, had a mixed game. He did well defensively but failed to impact the team's attacking play.

Nongdamba Naorem [ 6/10 ]

Roped in after his impressive performances with Mohun Bagan in the Calcutta Football League, Naorem showed glimpses of his guile and skills in the right wing. He combined well with Daniel Chima in the first half but could not produce any decisive moment for his team.

Daniel Chima Chukwu [ 6/10 ]

It was a bad day in the office for Chima. The striker did not pose much threat to his former side, taking just one shot which was well off target.

Alen Stevanovic [ 6/10 ]

Alen Stevanovic, who was handed the captain's armband for today, had a similar game to Daniel Chima. He showed a few moments of promise in the first half but soon faded away from much of the action.

Substitutes:

Rei Tachikawa [ 5/10 ]

The Japanese midfielder replaced Chima in the Jamshedpur XI but could not do enough to help his team score their first goal in this season of the ISL. His only shot was off-target.

Semboi Haokip [ 6/10 ]

The striker was brought on later and was an energetic presence in the field, constantly getting involved in the proceedings and pressing East Bengal's defenders when out of possession. He found a late chance but his shot from inside the box rolled wide off the far corner.

Mohammed Sanan [ 6/10 ]

Sanan managed to pull off a well-taken header, which hit the crossbar, the closest Jamshedpur went to scoring tonight.

Emil Benny [ 5/10 ]

Emil Benny came on in the 76th minute and did well to sustain possession for Jamshedpur on occasions and press the East Bengal players.

Ricky Lallawmawma [ - ]

Unfortunate evening for Ricky tonight as he was injured after coming on in the 88th minute.