Jamshedpur FC 0-3 Bengaluru FC: Red Miners player ratings from deflating ISL 2022-23 defeat

Jamshedpur FC's ISL 2022-23 playoff hopes took another massive hit as they were thrashed by Bengaluru FC at the Furnace on Wednesday, January 18.

Rohit Kumar opened the scoring for the Blues just seven minutes after kick-off, volleying home at the far-post from Prabir Das' cross. Roy Krishna made it 2-0 with a stunning strike from several yards out in the 34th minute.

Sivasakthi Narayanan added a third for Bengaluru with a brilliant left-footed strike in the 63rd minute to settle the contest.

Here are the player ratings for Jamshedpur FC from their latest ISL 2022-23 encounter:

Vishal Yadav - 5.5/10

Yadav was comprehensively beaten for all three goals and had little to do otherwise.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma delivered a couple of superb crosses into the box in both halves. However, his defensive display left a lot to be desired as he was caught flat-footed for Rohit's opener and failed to close down Sivasakthi for Bengaluru FC's third.

Eli Sabia - 6/10

Sabia started the match well, but struggled against Bengaluru's pace on multiple occasions during the game. He ended the contest with two clearances, two tackles, two blocks and an interception.

PC Laldinpuia - 6/10

Laldinpuia put in a decent shift in the first half, but had to be stretchered off just before half-time due to an injury.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 7.5/10

Renthlei's positioning let him down for Rohit's opener as he failed to mark the latter's run to the far-post. He grew into the game in tremendous fashion from there on, however, to end with a stunning stat-line.

The full-back recorded nine tackles, 12 successful duels (both game-high figures), four interceptions and three clearances. Renthlei also recorded two key passes and completed two dribbles in a superb performance.

Ritwik Das - 6.5/10

Das drove Jamshedpur FC forward in the second half after a quiet opening 45 minutes. He completed 86% of his passes, created two chances for his teammates and caused Bengaluru plenty of problems.

Germanpreet Singh - 6.5/10

Germanpreet put in a decent shift, misplacing just three passes and also laying out two key passes, often initiating moves for his side.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Halder helped Jamshedpur break up play in midfield, winning three fouls, two tackles and five ground duels. His influence faded a little in the second half with his team pushing forward in search of a goal.

Rafael Crivellaro - 7/10

Crivellaro was unfortunate to end the game without an assist to his name. The Brazilian whipped in multiple good corners only for his teammates to spurn those chances.

He recorded three key passes, including one big chance created, and one successful dribble, with some superb hold-up play as well.

Harrison Sawyer - 4.5/10

Sawyer's link-up play in the first half was superb, but he didn't get too many cracks at goal. He received a glorious chance less than 10 minutes after the break, but put his unmarked header into the ground and over the crossbar.

The Englishman missed two sitters from Crivellaro's corners later in the half, effectively ruining Jamshedpur's chances of getting back into the match. He did get a header on target late in the game, but the contest was over by then.

Daniel Chukwu - 6/10

Chukwu did a decent job in the final third in the first half despite not getting a shot away, laying out two chances for his teammates. He was surprisingly taken off early in the second half and seemed to head down the tunnel in frustration rather than making his way to the Jamshedpur bench.

Substitutes

Muhammed Uvais (Laldinpuia 45+1') - 6/10

Uvais largely did his job when called upon, even making a goal-line clearance. However, he missed a decent chance to score from a corner, heading over from close range.

Boris Singh (Chukwu 54') - 6.5/10

Boris Singh added more energy to Jamshedpur's attack, completing two dribbles and laying out a key pass during his time on the pitch.

Jitendra Singh (Germanpreet 86') - 5/10

Jitendra hardly got involved during his limited time on the pitch.

Ishan Pandita (Crivellaro 86') - 5/10

Pandita received one decent chance but fired wide of the near-post from Boris Singh's pass.

