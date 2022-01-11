Jamshedpur FC 1-0 SC East Bengal: Player ratings as Red Miners leave it late to go top of ISL 2021-22 table

Jamshedpur FC stung SC East Bengal with a late goal to win 1-0 in Match 56 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Substitute Ishan Pandita scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute, heading home from a Greg Stewart corner.

The game saw some resolute defending by the Red and Gold Brigade, who hung on against the Jamshedpur FC attack for long swathes. However, they were undone by an excellent set-piece from Stewart.

The win took Owen Coyle's side to the top of the ISL table while SC East Bengal remain winless and at the bottom of the pile after 11 games. Here are the player ratings for both sides:

Jamshedpur FC player ratings

Pawan Kumar - 6/10

Having to make just one save, Kumar had almost nothing to do on the night. He did have a moment of craziness, though, when he carried the ball almost until the halfway line in the first half.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma dealt well with whatever little threat SC East Bengal posed to his flank but his attacking play left much to be desired.

Peter Hartley - 6.5/10

It was a comfortable outing for Hartley, with the Jamshedpur FC center-back hardly threatened by the opposition's attack.

Eli Sabia - 6.5/10

Like Hartley, Sabia too had one of his easier nights as SC East Bengal lacked poise and penetration going forward. He made a couple of important tackles to stop some breakaways that could've proved dangerous.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6/10

Renthlei locked his flank down and was decent in the final third, contributing two key passes for Jamshedpur FC.

Mobashir Rahman - 6/10

Rahman did his job well in the middle of the park, recycling the ball and helping his side keep possession.

Jitendra Singh - 6/10

Similar to Rahman, Jitendra Singh also did a good job in winning the ball back from SC East Bengal and recycling possession.

Boris Singh Thangjam - 6.5/10

It was a mixed performance from Boris Singh, who got into several promising positions but failed to finish. He was all over the pitch for Jamshedpur FC though, laying out two key passes, making two tackles and completing 75% of his passes.

Greg Stewart - 8/10

Stewart was head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch. The Scot was an absolute menace for SC East Bengal to deal with. He dropped deep to orchestrate play, attempting more passes (51) than any other player. He created six chances for his teammates and ultimately got the assist for their winner as well.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel didn't contribute much for Jamshedpur FC going forward, but was excellent defensively, making three tackles.

Jordan Murray - 7.5/10

Murray deserved a goal for his hard work tonight but was let down at times by his finishing. The forward got into several good positions, with his best moment coming in the second half when he created a chance out of nothing. Unfortunately, his volley went marginally wide.

Jamshedpur FC substitutes

Ishan Pandita - 7.5/10

Pandita replaced Doungel in the 58th minute. He seemed to be having a frustrating night but lost his marker to score the winner in the 88th minute. This is his second successive late winner, having scored in injury time against NorthEast United in a 3-2 thriller in their previous game.

Alex Lima - 6.5/10

Lima came on for Rahman in the 71st minute. He helped Jamshedpur FC out defensively and also had a couple of bright moments.

Narender Gahlot - 6/10

Gahlot replaced Hartley in the 71st minute and sailed through the game with little to do against an almost absent SC East Bengal attack.

