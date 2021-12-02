Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as spoils are shared in engaging fixture | ISL 2021-22

Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC played out a closely-fought 1-1 draw in Match 15 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Scottish forward Greg Stewart scored for the Red Miners while Ogbeche Bartholomew ensured the Nizams got a share of the spoils.

The match was an engaging duel between two sides who shared identical starts to the new ISL season. Both Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC picked up only one win in their first two league fixtures and were looking for their second victory tonight.

However, the teams could only manage one shot on target apiece from a combined 18 attempts. There were multiple waves of forward forays from both sides which often broke down due to some poor decision-making in the final third.

While it is a valuable point for both Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC, the coaches on either side will view it as two points dropped.

On that note, here are the player ratings from tonight's ISL fixture:

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

Rehenesh TP - 6/10

Rehenesh had practically nothing to do all game as he had no saves to make or crosses to claim due to Hyderabad FC's lack of creativity. The Jamshedpur FC custodian would have liked a clean sheet on such a night, but was comprehensively beaten for Ogbeche's goal.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6.5/10

Lallawmawma was solid in defense on the night and was lucky to get the assist for Stewart's goal. He also registered a key pass and made three tackles, but completed only a woeful 28.6% of his attempted passes against Hyderabad FC.

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Sabia was absolutely monumental on the night for Jamshedpur FC with a stellar defensive showing. The centre-back won two tackles and was a calming presence in the Red Miners' backline that looked shaky on occasion.

Narender Gehlot - 5.5/10

Gehlot didn't have much to do on the night thanks to Sabia's assured showing and Hyderabad FC's lack of threat going forward. He won a foul but completed just 46.7% of his passes.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6.5/10

Renthlei was at his industrious best, picking up a game-high six tackles. However, his passing accuracy of 46.7% was a massive let-down in a game where Jamshedpur FC sorely needed a cutting edge. Renthlei also received a booking for a cynical foul later on.

Komal Thatal - 5/10

Thatal was absent almost throughout the game, managing no shots or key passes. He also completed only 60% of his passes and was dealt with quite easily by the Hyderabad FC defense.

Alex Monteiro - 6/10

It was an average performance from Monteiro, who simply couldn't pull the strings in the Jamshedpur FC midfield as he would have wanted. He managed a 72% passing accuracy and made one tackle on the night.

Jitendra Singh - 6/10

Like Monteiro, Jitendra Singh also wasn't at his best against Hyderabad FC. The game largely bypassed him, though he managed two shots (none on target) and won a foul.

Seiminlen Doungel - 5.5/10

Doungel started the game brightly for Jamshedpur FC but wilted away as the match progressed. He managed just one shot on the night and completed only 11 of his 20 attempted passes.

Greg Stewart - 7.5/10

Stewart was the hero for his side against Hyderabad FC. He did basically everything in attack for his side and was a menace in the final third. Stewart capped a good individual performance with a fantastic goal.

Cutting in from the left after receiving a throw-in, he shuffled past three defenders before firing one with his right foot into the top corner. The forward also hit the post once and managed a game-high five key passes to go with two tackles and 81% passing accuracy.

Besides, the Scot was also booked for dissent.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

Valskis looked off the pace tonight for Jamshedpur FC, managing no shots on target and completing just 48% of his passes.

Jamshedpur FC Substitutes

Boris Thangjam - 5/10

Thangjam replaced Thatal in the 57th minute but couldn't do much to help win the game for Jamshedpur FC.

Peter Hartley - 5/10

Hartley replaced Monteiro in the 69th minute by when the energy levels of Hyderabad FC had fallen considerably. Consequently, he didn't have much to do.

Pranoy Halder - 6/10

Halder came on for Gehlot in the 69th minute and did well to keep Jamshedpur FC from conceding a second goal.

Ishan Pandita - 6.5/10

Pandita replaced Doungel in the 78th minute and even received a good chance from the edge of the box. However, he put his shot tamely wide and didn't do much to test the Hyderabad FC defense otherwise.

