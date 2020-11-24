Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC: Player ratings as Marina Machans begin their ISL season with a victory | ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC edged past Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an end-to-end encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The 2019-20 ISL finalists began the game in pristine fashion and surged ahead after 52 seconds, when Anirudh Thapa rifled the ball into the back of the net.

The Marina Machans kept pushing and probing and were rewarded for their efforts in the 26th minute when new acquisition Esmael Goncalves coolly slotted home his spot-pick, post Isaac Vanmalsawma's foul on Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Jamshedpur FC though, hit back a few minutes later as Nerijus Valskis continued his rich vein of goal-scoring form in the ISL, towering above the Chennaiyin FC defenders to half the deficit.

However, the Red Miners could not generate the head of steam they craved in the second half as the Marina Machans rode the storm and tucked the three points firmly into their pocket.

Here is how the players fared in the contest.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh – 6.5

TP Rehenesh (L) looked nervy throughout the encounter against Chennaiyin FC (Credits: ISL)

TP Rehenesh made more saves than his opposite number, although he didn’t look comfortable during most of those repulsions. He was slightly edgy under high balls and had Chennaiyin FC’s wastefulness to thank for keeping the Marina Machans down to only two goals.

Ladinliana Renthlei – 5

Laldinliana Renthlei was given a run-around by the Chennayin FC forwards and he looked pretty patchy throughout the game. And, on the occasions when he got into attacking positions, he lacked the conviction to create anything for his teammates.

Stephen Eze – 5

The lanky defender was shaky throughout the first half and was lucky to have been punished only twice by Chennaiyin FC. Though he improved a tad as the game progressed, one reckons Jamshedpur FC might expect a lot more from a player who was touted to be a prospective defensive pivot.

Peter Hartley – 4

Peter Hartley didn’t really enjoy the ISL debut he would’ve been hoping for. The veteran looked out of sorts defensively during his brief stint on the pitch and rather interestingly, Jamshedpur FC looked a lot more solid once he was substituted for an injury. Also, shabbily headed wide when left unmarked in the box in the 7th minute.

Sandip Mandi – 4

Sandip Mandi endured a torrid first half and was turned inside out by the likes of Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro and at times, Anirudh Thapa and Reagan Singh. He looks a massive work in progress and his positioning needs plenty of addressing.

Aitor Monroy – 7

Aitor Monroy was perhaps Jamshedpur FC's best player on the night (Credits: ISL)

Aitor Monroy continued from where he left off in the last ISL season and controlled the centre of the park for Jamshedpur FC. The Spaniard pinged the ball around with confidence and was at the heart of everything good Jamshedpur FC did in attack.

Jitendra Singh – 5

Jitendra Singh looked a shade off the pace during the game and was guilty of dwelling on the ball on more than a couple of occasions. Additionally, his usually reliable passing range also seemed to desert him against Chennaiyin FC.

Jackichand Singh – 6.5

The former FC Goa midfield gave an extremely good account of himself on his Jamshedpur FC debut. Jackichand Singh portrayed some neat touches on the flanks and wasn’t afraid to take on his man. And, to add to it, he married his endeavours with an end product as he teed up Nerijus Valskis for Jamshedpur FC’s opening goal. However, should have done better with the goal at his mercy in the 68th minute.

Alexandre Lima – 4

Alexandre Lima (R) didn't enjoy the debut he would've hoped for (Credits: ISL)

Alexandre Lima had a strange debut for Jamshedpur FC. On occasions, he looked confident with the ball at his feet, but for the majority of the game, he remained on the periphery as he wasn’t really able to provide the creative nous Jamshedpur FC were looking for. Also, he was lucky to have not conceded a penalty just after the hour-mark.

Isaac Vanmalsawma – 5

The youngster wasn’t at his best down the left flank and lacked the skill and pace to get the better of Reagan Singh on the night. To deepen his woes, he conceded a needless penalty when he shoved Chhangte in the back.

Nerijus Valskis – 6.5

The Lithuanian striker seemed Jamshedpur FC’s most potent attacking weapon for large swathes of the game and worked tirelessly to create openings for himself and his teammates. Nerijus Valskis was also on hand to power home the Red Miners’ first goal of the 2020-21 ISL season.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith – 5

The goalkeeper looked pretty nervous in goal and endured plenty of lapses in concentration. He also flapped at cross and was fortunate to not have been punished by Jackichand Singh in the 68th minute.

Reagan Singh – 7

Reagan Singh looked extremely accomplished on the right wing for Chennaiyin FC and barely allowed Alexandre Lima and Isaac a sight of goal. He was solid throughout and also popped up with a vital goal-saving interception in the 54th minute.

Eli Sabia – 6.5

Apart from the goal, Eli Sabia (R) held his own against Valskis (Credits: ISL)

The burly defender had his task cut out against friend-turned foe Nerijus Valskis and he performed relatively decently. However, he would’ve liked to have tracked the Lithuanian better when the latter rose to nod into the back of the net in the first half.

Enes Sipovic – 7

Enes Sipovic, much like Eli Sabia, found himself in the right spot at the right time and kept Nerijus Valskis at bay, apart from the moment when the Lithuanian scored. Moreover, he bailed out his goalkeeper with a goal-line clearance in the 68th minute.

Lalchhuanmawia Fanai – 6.5

The left-back was efficient in his defensive duties and though he didn’t particularly set the world ablaze with his performance, he certainly ensured that Jamshedpur FC weren’t able to make too many forays down his flank.

Deepak Tangri – 6.5

Deepak Tangri was preferred over Edwin Vanspaul and the former performed his role as the shield in the front of the back four, admirably. He stuck to his task, cut out passes and distributed the ball well. However, he seems to possess a rash streak and that might be something he might have to curb, moving forward.

Anirudh Thapa – 8

Anirudh Thapa opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC in the first minute itself (Credits: ISL)

Anirudh Thapa produced another characteristically energetic display and covered nearly every blade of grass. He bit into challenges, recycled the ball well and also got on the end of a flowing move as he rippled the net in the opening minute.

Rafael Crivellaro – 7.5

Rafael Crivellaro ran the show in midfield and Jamshedpur FC just couldn’t get him off the ball. His directness and trickery tied the opposition midfielders in knots and Chennaiyin FC would hope that he continues in a similar vein for the remainder of the ISL season.

Lallianzuala Chhangte – 6

The Indian winger was a bundle of energy throughout the contest and barely allowed a moment of peace to Laldinliana. He ran with purpose and got on the wrong side of the defender to earn his side a penalty in the 25th minute. However, one reckons that he could just have been a little more clinical in the box.

Esmael Goncalves – 8

Esmael Goncalves enjoyed a sensational ISL debut for Chennaiyin FC (Credits: ISL)

Esmael Goncalves announced himself to the ISL in fine style and produced a splendid performance against Jamshedpur FC. The forward caused the opposition defenders all sorts of problems and seems to be a player with massive match-winning potential for Chennaiyin FC.

Jakub Sylvestr – 6

Jakub Sylvestr had a bittersweet beginning to his Chennaiyin FC career against Jamshedpur FC. He linked up play well got his teammates into excellent positions. However, when presented with a scoring chance in the 55th minute, he fluffed his lines as he ballooned his shot over the bar.

Substitutes

Jamshedpur FC

Narender Gehlot – 6

The Indian centre-back was called into action when Peter Hartley hobbled off in the first half. And, rather intriguingly, Jamshedpur FC looked much more assured at the back post his introduction. He made a couple of vital interceptions and was unlucky to have been substituted with an injury of his own.

John Fitzgerald – 5

The Australian replaced Jitendra Singh as Jamshedpur FC looked to tighten the screw. However, he failed to have any substantial impact as the game passed him by comfortably.

Ricky Lallawmawma – 5

The left-back came on for Sandeep Mandi but didn’t particularly fare any better than his compatriot. Though he had much lesser to deal with defensively, he also failed to contribute significantly in the attacking third.

Chennaiyin FC

Rahim Ali – 6

Rahim Ali was brought into the fold at Sylvestr’s expense and looked bright in patches. His most notable moment was when he jinked past a couple of challenges and set Chhange up for a shot on the left edge of the box.

Memo Moura – N/A

The Brazilian came on too late to have any impact on the game, although his pragmatism helped Chennaiyin FC see out the game.

Germanpreet Singh – N/A

Another substitute that was thrown on late in the piece and he did well to run the channels and earn his side the odd set piece.

Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev - N/A

The forward provided a few fresh legs towards the end and helped Chennaiyin FC suck the momentum out of the game as Jamshedpur FC pressed for an equalizer.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - N/A

He replaced the tiring Lalchhuanmawia and defended the left flank manly as the likes of Fitzgerald and Monroy looked to prize out an opening.