Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC: 3 reasons why the Islanders won the match | ISL 2019-20

Mohak Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 00:38 IST SHARE

Raynier Fernandes was Mumbai City's matchwinner. (Photo: Indian Super League)

Mumbai City FC won their second consecutive away match and jumped to fifth position in the Indian Super League table, just behind Jamshedpur FC on goal difference. Jorge Costa's men are still unbeaten on the road this season and continued to extend their good record at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Islanders defeated table-toppers Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kantaveera Stadium on Sunday and bagged another win against Antonio Irondo's men on Thursday.

Jamshedpur had a good start to the season as they won first three of their five matches but have failed to win any of their last four league matches. Irondo would be looking to lift his team's spirits as they play three consecutive matches on the road against Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC next.

#1 Paulo Machado, the ultimate difference maker in the match

Paulo Machado scoring from the free kick (Photo: Indian Super League)

The Portuguese player has been a crucial part of Jorge Costa's side for a couple of seasons now. After playing the first season mostly in the No.10 position, Machado has been a regular fixture on the right this season since Arnold Issoko left the club for French club Caen.

In the 15th minute, Machado cleverly slotted a free kick from the left into the goal as he squeezed it past Subrata Paul who wasn't able to react in time.

After the home side equalized, Machado put a no-look pass into Modou Sougou's path and the Senegalese forward set-up Raynier Fernandes, who scored the winner for Mumbai.

Along with scoring the first goal and playing a vital role in crafting the winner, the 33-year old also made three crucial blocks on the other end of the pitch to cap off a beautiful performance with discipline.

On a night when everyone was getting injured, the Mumbai City man lost his balance and twisted his ankles as he wrongly stepped on the ball under pressure from Aitor Monroy in the 75th minute. Costa would be hoping to get his star man back and fit as soon as possible for the Islanders.

1 / 3 NEXT