Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC: Islanders player ratings as they extend the lead at the top in the 2022/23 ISL table

Mumbai City FC proved their title credentials by coming back from a one-goal deficit to defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the JRD Sports Complex on Friday, January 27. Boris Singh broke the deadlock in the second half, but two late goals Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh led the Islanders to their 11th straight victory of the 2022/23 ISL campaign.

The Islanders were denied a penalty early on in the game when Jorge Pereyra Diaz was tripped by TP Rehenesh inside the six-yard box. Attempts from Ritwik Das and Harry Sawyer tested Phurba Lachenpa's resistance between the sticks in the first half.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, who received a pass from Greg Stewart, nearly squeezed the ball into the back of the net in the 36th minute. His effort was just a whisker away from the far post.

Experienced campaigner Pronay Halder's thunderbolt was tipped over the crossbar by Lachenpa in the second half. The hosts came close to opening the scoring once again through Ritwik Das, but his point-blank shot was cleared off the line by Ahmed Jahouh.

However, Jamshedpur FC eventually bagged their first goal through Boris Singh. The winger, who got on the end of the through ball after making a lightning run behind the Islanders' defense, slotted the ball inside the back of the net with a ferocious strike in the 63rd minute.

Bipin Singh's persistence paid off for Mumbai when he won his duel on the right wing to set up Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 80th minute. The Indian winger used his right foot to direct the ball into the back of the net following a low cross from his compatriot.

Mumbai City FC took the lead in the game for the first time with less than four minutes left on the clock. Vikram Pratap Singh's miscued cross caught Rehenesh by surprise and found the back of the net to break the Red Miners' hearts.

With the win, Des Buckingham's side have extended their lead at the top to seven points. Aidy Boothroyd's Red Miners, on the other hand, are just one spot above NorthEast United, who sit at the bottom of the league table.

Here's a look at how the Islanders performed in their comeback victory.

Mumbai City FC player ratings:

Phurba Lachenpa - 6/10: Phurba Lachenpa had an off-day as he struggled to make the right decisions. Although he bailed Mumbai City out during the first half, his nervousness nearly cost his side a goal in the second half.

Sanjeev Stalin - 5/10: Sanjeev struggled to contain the in-form Ritwik Das on the right defensive flank. The right-back was unable to keep up with the intensity of the game.

Mourtada Fall - 6.5/10: The skipper ably thwarted attacks at the back. His aerial prowess and defensive discipline kept Daniel Chukwu quiet for most of the game.

Mehtab Singh - 5.5/10: A rare off-game for Mehtab Singh, the centre-back allowed Boris Singh to get into a good position for the opening goal by committing a mistake. Daniel Chukwu enjoyed more freedom through the left side of the Mumbai City defense.

Mandar Rao Desai - 5/10: The left-back struggled throughout the game. His defensive attributes did not come into the picture as Boris Singh and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas enjoyed more freedom through their right attacking flank.

Ahmed Jahouh - 6.5/10: Ahmed Jahouh wasn't at his usual best in the middle of the park. However, he made a crucial goal-line clearance to keep Mumbai City FC in the game.

Apuia - 6/10: Pronay Halder and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas ran over the Mumbai City FC midfield with ease. Apuia could not cope with the physicality of his opponents and lost the midfield battle.

Greg Stewart - 6/10: It was a silent game according to Greg Stewart's standards. The attacking midfielder did not look like scoring throughout the game and was rarely involved in Mumbai City's attacks.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 9.5/10: A goal and an assist for Lallianzuala Chhangte helped his side continue their winning streak. The winger continues to thrive under the tutelage of Des Buckingham. His movement and finishing in front of goal put an end to Jamshedpur's hopes of securing a victory.

Bipin Singh - 7/10: Bipin Singh's persistence paid off when he found Chhangte for the equalizer. The winger was struggling in the final third before he set up his compatriot in the second half.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 6/10: Pereyra Diaz was not effective during the game and did not cause any trouble to Eli Sabia and Pratik Chaudhari.

Substitutes:

Alberto Noguera - 5.5/10: Noguera tested Rehenesh with a decent strike in the second half, but was anonymous otherwise.

Rostyn Griffiths - 6.5/10: Griffiths made his comeback from injury and kept Daniel Chukwu quiet in the second half.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 8/10: Vikram's energetic cameo was a nightmare for Jamshedpur FC and he bagged the much-needed winner.

Vignesh Dakshinamoorthy - 7/10: He solidified the left defensive flank of Mumbai City FC with his positional awareness after coming on.

Rowlin Borges - N/A: He came on during the latter stages of the game.

