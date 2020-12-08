Jamshedpur FC 2 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Mariners suffer first loss of the season | ISL 2020-21

Jamshedpur FC ran out 2-1 winners over ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 20 of this season's Indian Super League (ISL). Both goals for Jamshedpur FC were scored by last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis.

ATK Mohun Bagan did pull a goal back late in the game, courtesy of Roy Krishna, albeit it looked offside. Regardless, it did not affect the overall result of the game.

Here is how the players fared in today's match.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 8/10

TP Rehenesh came up with arguably his best performance of the season. He did well throughout the match to thwart the efforts of Roy Krishna and Edu Garcia. Rehenesh was unlucky to not walk away with a clean sheet after Krishna scored a goal that looked offside.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 8/10

Coach Owen Coyle was all praise for Laldinliana Renthlei after Jamshedpur FC's last game. Going by today's performance, one can see why. He beat ATKMB men on the flank at will, and floated balls in that would give any defence problems.

Stephen Eze - 7.5/10

Eze dominated Roy Krishna in the air tonight and was successful in nullifying the threat of the Fijian striker. It was an assured performance from the Nigerian.

Peter Hartley - 8.5/10

Peter Hartley was among the standout performers for Jamshedpur FC today. He rarely put a foot wrong. His game sense helped the team avoid many potential scoring situations for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 7.5/10

Lallawmawma's outstanding effort today was the latest in a string of impressive performances. After this, it would not be a surprise to see him nail down a starting position in Owen Coyle's team.

Aitor Monroy - 7/10

Monroy still lacks physicality on the pitch at times. But he deserves praise for his two assists that directly led to the goals scored by Jamshedpur FC.

Jackichand Singh - 7/10

Jackichand Singh seems to be striking up a good on-pitch understanding with Nerijus Valskis. The sprightly winger found the Lithuanian on multiple occasions throughout the match today. He is going to be an asset for the Jamshedpur FC gaffer Owen Coyle in the ISL.

Mohammad Mobashir - 7.5/10

Mobashir handled the responsibility of playing a pivotal midfield role with calmness. He was responsible for flicking the ball towards Valskis for the second goal scored by Jamshedpur FC from a corner.

Alexandre Lima - 7/10

Lima is one of the most tenacious players in the Jamshedpur FC side. He showed that today with his tough tackling. Lima is also good at distribution in the final third of the pitch, which is a valuable aspect of his game.

William Lalnunfela - 7/10

Valskis and William Lalnunfela look like they will strike up a partnership that will be hard to contain in the coming matches. If Lalnunfela's shots today were anything to go by, a goal is around the corner for him.

Nerijus Valskis - 8/10

Last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis scored two typical 'Valskis' goals today, with both coming from set-pieces. He knows how to sniff a potential goal-scoring situation before it has even come alive. Expect him to be challenging for the Golden Boot once again this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6/10

Bhattacharya had a couple of shaky moments dealing with crosses. He was also expected to deal with the opening goal scored by Jamshedpur FC in a better manner, with the ball going straight through his hands. It was definitely a disappointing night for the shot-stopper.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal didn't do much wrong in the match today, but his normal pin-point distribution was slightly off the mark. He could have done better in that aspect.

Tiri - 6.5/10

Tiri spent more time on the pitch today, getting into scraps than playing football. It was a frustrating night for the Spaniard. He would be disappointed with the manner in which his side conceded the goals.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6/10

After excelling in the opening few matches, Jhingan did not have the best of games today. He could have marked Valskis better for both the goals. He also did not dominate the game like he usually does.

Prabir Das - 7/10

Prabir Das could only enable attacks for his team, but his crosses did not find ATK Mohun Bagan heads.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Like Das, Subasish Bose fulfilled his role but could not execute the final ball with the precision he usually does.

Glan Martins - 7/10

Glan Martins was an encouraging sign for ATK Mohun Bagan today, in what was his first start for the team in the ISL. His long-range effort almost snuck into the goal.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10

Carl McHugh looked slightly off the pace and seemed to lack his usual sharpness. It could be because of fatigue. We can fully expect McHugh to raise his level in the coming games.

Bradden Inman - 6/10

Before the tournament started, there was much talk about Inman's offensive abilities from the midfield. But that was not on display today. The Australian needed more output from his performance.

Edu Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia is usually the catalyst for all of ATK Mohun Bagan's attacks. But he was stifled by the opposition today and not given any time on the ball to play his game.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Roy Krishna worked hard throughout the game, and got his goal which was richly deserved, even though it was scored from an offside position. His form from last season has continued into the new season.

Substitutes

Manvir Singh - 8/10

Manvir Singh deserves a special mention. He came only as a substitute after the 60th-minute mark and did not have much time to make an impact. But his tireless running and eye for a goal nearly helped ATK Mohun Bagan make a draw. It would not be surprising to see him start the next match.