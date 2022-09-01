Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Indian Air Force FT: Red Miners player ratings from hard-fought win | 2022 Durand Cup

Jamshedpur FC registered a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in their final 2022 Durand Cup match on Thursday (September 1).

Piyush Thakuri opened the scoring for the Red Miners in the 26th minute of the first half with a neat finish after being sent one-on-one with the goalkeeper. However, Air Force responded through a thunderbolt from Naorem Somananda Singh six minutes before the break.

Both teams looked reserved in their approach in the second half, possibly knowing that the result wouldn't change their fate in the tournament. Jamshedpur and Air Force were already eliminated prior to this match.

However, the Indian Super League side went out on a high after Lalruatmawia scored the winner with a close-range volley in the 84th minute.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



The young Men of Steel registered their second consecutive win in the



#JFCAIF #JamKeKhelo WHAT AN END TO OUR CAMPAIGN!The young Men of Steel registered their second consecutive win in the #IndianOilDurandCup , thanks to a late stunning strike from Mawia! WHAT AN END TO OUR CAMPAIGN! 😍The young Men of Steel registered their second consecutive win in the #IndianOilDurandCup, thanks to a late stunning strike from Mawia! ⚽🔥 #JFCAIF #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/vZDRAUD7Yt

Here are the player ratings for the Red Miners from this contest:

Mohit Singh - 7/10

Mohit Singh could've positioned himself a little better for Air Force's goal. However, he made up for that with multiple important saves in both halves.

Aryan Sonowal - 6/10

Sonowal was average on both ends of the pitch without pulling up any trees.

Sandip Mandi - 5.5/10

Mandi made a few key interventions but also caused problems for himself and his team with his poor positioning and under-hit clearances at times.

Saphaba Singh - 6/10

Saphaba Singh was more solid than Mandi, but also made a couple of errors that fortunately went unpunished.

Robin Das - 5.5/10

Das looked solid in the first half but gave the ball away on a few occasions and made some unnecessary fouls after the break.

Keisan Angelo Singh - 6.5/10

Angelo Singh was part of almost every good move Jamshedpur put together in the first 45 minutes. However, his impact waned a little in the second half.

Phijam Vikash Singh - 6/10

Vikash Singh kept the Red Miners ticking in the midfield with some tidy passing but needed to offer more cover defensively as Air Force grew into the game.

Hijam Lenin Singh - 7/10

Lenin Singh created a couple of excellent chances for Jamshedpur in either half and was generally neat with his passing under pressure.

Piyush Thakuri - 7.5/10

Thakuri took his goal extremely well, sliding in a finish under the Air Force goalkeeper to open the scoring. He was a threat for most of the match, with his acceleration and runs-in behind causing problems.

Vinil Poojary - 6/10

Poojary missed a couple of good chances to score either side of the break, most notably striking a free header straight at the goalkeeper. He linked up decently with his fellow forwards, but cut a frustrated figure at times.

Lalruatmawia - 8/10

Lalruatmawia assisted Thakuri's goal with a perfectly-weighted, defense-splitting pass in the first half. He was the best player on the pitch throughout and capped his performance with a volleyed finish from a cross to give Jamshedpur the win.

Substitutes

Kamlesh Singh Bisht - 6/10

Bisht sent in a couple of excellent crosses which his teammates failed to finish and missed a big chance of his own in what was an interesting appearance.

Nikhil Barla - 6/10

Barla was an energetic presence in Jamshedpur's midfield and set up a good chance for Bisht, which the latter missed.

Tapan Halder - 7/10

Halder set up Lalruatmawia's goal with a fabulous cross from the right and troubled a tired Air Force defense.

