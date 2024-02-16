Jamshedpur FC return to winning ways after beating Punjab FC| ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC lost to Jamshedpur FC 0-4 in their 15th game of the ISL 2023-24 season today (15th February). It was Jamshedpur FC's 16th game of the season.

Khalid Jamil's team came into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC. Punjab FC came into the game playing out a 3-1 win against Kerala Blasters.

With the win today, Jamshedpur FC moved into sixth in the points table, and Punjab FC stayed in ninth with the defeat today.

The game started with both sides trying to score an early goal. Punjab FC failed to capitalise on the early chances they created. Jamshedpur FC made their intentions clear too in the early moments of the game.

Daniel Chima Chukwu scored in the 11th minute to give the Red Miners the lead. Khungdim failed to read a cross and it fell perfectly to Chima who made no mistake in converting the chance.

Punjab FC were awarded a penalty right after conceding but Luka Mjacen's shot was saved by TP Rehenesh.

The Shers got a plethora of chances to equalize but the likes of Luka, Jordan and Ricky missed the chances that came their way.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors. The hosts tried hard to come back in the second half but failed to do so.

Sanan doubled the lead for Khalid Jamil's side after chaos inside the Punjab FC box helped him score the score goal for Jamshedpur FC in the 63rd minute.

Manzorro scored twice from two free kicks to secure the victory for Jamshedpur FC. The midfielder scored in the 83rd and 86th minute from two identical free kicks to secure the three points for the Red Miners.

The match ended with the scoreboard reading 4-0 in favor of the visitors.

Jamshedpur FC move into sixth in the points table with a win today

Manzorro scored a brace today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Red Miners were the first team to replace their coach this season. They went with a rather unusual choice of Khalid Jamil to lead their team this season.

Jamshedpur FC didn't have the best of starts this season and were languishing in eleventh in the points table. After a change of guard, they have rescued themselves and are in sixth position after the win today.

The Red Miners have managed to defeat quality opponents like Mumbai City FC and have made their intentions loud and clear. Any side aiming for the playoff spot in the ISL will have to deal with the Steelmen this season.

Punjab FC suffer a big loss at home

Punjab FC were completly outplayed today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Punjab FC won their previous game 3-1 against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. It was one of the finest performances by any side in Kochi this season. Today though they faced a heavy defeat at home against the Red Miners.

The Shers got plenty of chances but failed to utilise them. Luka Majcen was guilty of failing to convert a penalty in the first half. His effort from 12 yards out was poor and it was saved easily by TP Rehenesh.

The likes of Luka, Jordan, and Ricky were guilty of squandering many chances and this impacted the result of the game.

The Shers will hope their strikers convert the chances that come their way if they want to stay in the race for the playoff spots.