Bengaluru FC picked up an important 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Stadium on Wednesday (January 18). With another three points, they now leapfrog Chennaiyin FC in the standings and are only one point behind sixth-placed FC Goa.

The Blues secured an early lead through Rohit Kumar. Prabir Das’ whipped cross found the midfielder, who was unmarked when he tapped the ball into the net. Despite going a goal down, the Red Miners exerted pressure on the Bengaluru FC backline, but the away side’s defense led by Sandesh Jhingan kept their opponents at bay.

Roy Krishna soon doubled the Blues’ lead courtesy of a stunning strike from outside the box. The half ended with Bengaluru FC leading by two goals to nil, although Jamshedpur FC had few decent opportunities to score.

The Men of Steel upped the ante in the second half, but it was the Blues who scored yet again. Sivashakthi Narayanan’s left-footed shot found the goal, giving his team a three-goal advantage. The game ended with Bengaluru FC taking all the honors in what was another clinical display by Simon Grayson’s men.

On that note, here are three things we learned from Bengaluru FC's victory over Jamshedpur FC.

#1 Roy Krishna is finally firing for the Blues

The Bengaluru FC faithful were certainly overjoyed when they acquired Roy Krishna from ATK Mohun Bagan. The Fiji international dominated the league with his trickery, movement, and, of course, his goal-scoring exploits.

However, things have not gone to plan for Krishna. He only scored once in the opening 12 games and his side struggled in front of the goal. But that changed once he ended his drought against Odisha FC last time out. He continued his form by scoring a brilliant goal while also playing an important part in Rohit Kumar’s opener.

His confidence is on the rise, and for Simon Grayson, the timing could not get any better. Bengaluru FC will rely on Krishna’s form if they hope to qualify for the playoffs.

#2 Jamshedpur FC will be hard done by the result

Jamshedpur FC certainly had their opportunities to score. They had 25 shots in total and four shots on target. They were punished for their lack of clinical ability in front of goal. Bengaluru FC took their chances when it mattered and ultimately secured the three points.

Although the scoreline did not do justice to their performance, this has been a recurring theme for the Red Miners. This result further diminishes their playoff hopes, which arguably seem distant. Aidy Boothroyd will be pleased with the new signings, but he will hope his side finds a way back from this result.

#3 Simon Grayson getting Bengaluru FC to perform

In the past few weeks, Grayson has mentioned that his side are growing in confidence and the performances backed it. Now, the results also appear to be shifting their way as they secured another crucial victory, making it three wins on the bounce.

Against Jamshedpur FC, the Blues’ defense held its own. Jhingan, Alan Costa, and Parag Shrivas gave it their all, while the forwards - Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan - have formed a partnership that looks promising.

The English manager appears to have got his balance right and combined with key players hitting form at the right moment, things are looking positive for Bengaluru FC. They are now just one point behind sixth-placed FC Goa, but more importantly, the Blues have gained momentum at the right time.

