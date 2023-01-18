Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Chances go begging for the Red Miners as clinical Blues seal a 3-0 victory | ISL 2022-23

Recovering from their initial blip, Bengaluru FC registered a clinical 3-0 victory against a wasteful Jamshedpur FC side at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, January 18. Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, and Sivasakthi got on the scoresheet for the visitors, while the Men of Steel were made to suffer due to their lack of composure in front of goal.

Going through the opening exchanges, it seemed like it would be an open, attacking game of football with both teams scoring a few. Although both sides were balanced initially, a goal in the seventh minute tipped it in the favor of the Blues.

The hosts showed some abysmal defending as Prabir Das whipped in a looping cross from wide. Laldinliana Renthlei and Harry Sawyer left Rohit Kumar completely unmarked at the far post and the Bengaluru FC youngster managed to stab the ball past the Jamshedpur FC keeper. For Rohit, this was the second consecutive match he had scored in.

But Jamshedpur FC were all over the visitors after falling behind. Ricky Lallawmawma, with his blistering pace, continued to run at the Bengaluru FC defense and created some half-chances. In a stretch of a couple of minutes, Sandesh Jhingan came to his side's rescue with some incredible defensive contributions as the Blues managed to hold on to the lead.

Despite all the domination from the home side, it was Bengaluru FC who doubled their lead in the 34th minute from a Krishna strike. The Fijian international received the ball well outside the opposition box before defying all odds and thumping the ball into the top corner without a significant backlift during the shot. Although Vishal Yadav got his hand to the ball, he couldn't keep the snapshot out as Bengaluru FC doubled their lead.

However, matters worsened for Jamshedpur FC as Laldinpuia Pachuau went down holding his knee after a collision with Krishna. The centre-back had to be stretchered off, with Muhammed Uvais replacing him. The hosts went into the half-time break two goals behind with a makeshift centre-back at the heart of their defense.

Jamshedpur FC's poor finishing comes to bite back against Bengaluru FC

After the resumption of play, Jamshedpur FC, expectedly, picked up the tempo of their game. Almost immediately, they had an opportunity to pull a goal back when Ricky Lallawmawma played an inch-perfect cross for Harry Sawyer. However, the Australian managed to scuff his effort wide despite being completely unmarked.

The Red Miners continued to create chance after chance but their attackers lacked composure in the attacking third. Boris Singh missed another glaring opportunity minutes later.

Right after the hour mark, the visitors piled on the hosts' misery when Sivasakthi stretched their lead to 3-0. Javi Hernandez found the young forward just outside the opposition box and Siva slightly cut inside and ripped a vicious effort to beat the diving keeper.

At the end of regulation time, Jamshedpur FC had no goals to show for their 25 shots and ample glaring misses. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC were ruthless with their finishing as they scored three goals from just four shots on target.

The three points have put the Blues on 19 points from 15 games, a point away from sixth-placed FC Goa, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, for the Men of Steel, the loss virtually meant the end of their knockout dreams as they languish in the 10th spot.

