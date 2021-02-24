Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match 106 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Jamshedpur FC lock horns with Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

JFC and BFC are currently in the sixth and seventh spots on the ISL points table, respectively.

The Red Miners have shown a fighting spirit in their last two games. Jamshedpur FC’s previous two matches were played against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, who are the top two teams this season.

Against ATK Mohun Bagan, they conceded in the dying moments of the game to suffer a loss. In contrast, Owen Coyle’s men came back strongly in the second half of the match against Mumbai to score twice and secure a win.

Aitor Monroy and Nerijus Valskis have been clinical for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2020-21 season.

The 2018-19 ISL winners, Bengaluru FC have had an average season this year. They have managed only five wins from 19 games. Bengaluru FC’s position in the ISL 2020-21 table reflects Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri’s performance, which has been subpar this season.

Like their opponent, Bengaluru FC too upset the mighty Mumbai City FC a few days back.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have competed seven times against each other in the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have won thrice while Bengaluru FC have grabbed two wins. Two of the seven contests have ended on equal terms.

The reverse ISL fixture in December 2020 was a closely-fought contest that ended in Jamshedpur's favor. Stephen Eze ended the deadlock in the 79th minute with an astonishing diving header. The Blues generated some great attack but unfortunately failed to equalize. TP Rehenesh played a talismanic role in this victory for Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC wins – 3

Bengaluru FC wins – 2

Draws – 2

Top goal scorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis - 8

Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva - 7

Clean sheets this season

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh – 8

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 4

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh - 49

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 58

Most Passes

Jamshedpur FC: Aitor Monroy - 745

Bengaluru FC: Erik Paartalu - 744

Most Interceptions

Jamshedpur FC: Stephen Eze - 56

Bengaluru FC: Harmanjot Khabra & Erik Paartalu - 31

Most Tackles

Jamshedpur FC: Aitor Monroy - 104

Bengaluru FC: Suresh Wangjam - 65

Most Assists

Jamshedpur FC: Aitor Monroy - 4

Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva - 4