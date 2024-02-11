Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Fresh off a stunning victory over Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC are set to host Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Jamshedpur are currently one of the ISL’s in-form teams, with Khalid Jamil's arrival appearing to breathe new life into the squad after Scott Cooper’s departure in December.

Following a Super Cup campaign where they won three out of four games, the Red Miners have carried that momentum into the league, securing one draw and one victory.

Their recent victory in Mumbai saw them become the first team to defeat the Islanders on their home turf this season. After trailing 2-0 in the first half, Jamshedpur stepped up their efforts in the second period. A goal from Imran Khan and a brace from Jeremy Manzorro secured all three points, propelling them from 11th to eighth in the standings.

With 13 points in 14 games, Jamshedpur could leapfrog their other opponents into the final playoff spot if they win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC, following a turbulent January, bounced back to secure a 1-0 victory over southern rivals Chennaiyin FC in their last outing. The addition of Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary has undoubtedly provided a significant boost for the Blues, who looked defensively assured against Chennaiyin.

Bengaluru FC currently sit sixth in the table. A victory against their playoff rivals would take them to 17 points, four clear of NorthEast United and Jamshedpur, although they would have played one more game.

The last time these two sides met, Javi Hernandez’s penalty in the second half ensured the Blues claimed all three points. However, it is certainly expected to be a different encounter this time, as both teams have changed their head coaches and their style of play.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 13

JFC wins: 4

BFC wins: 6

Draws: 3

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (5 goals in 13 games)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (4 goals in 12 games)

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Rehenesh TP (35), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (45)

Most shots per 90: Daniel Chima Chukwu (3.7), Sunil Chhetri (2.6)

Most assists: Halicharan Narzary (2), Jeremy Manzorro (1)

Most clearances: Elsinho (58), Aleksandar Jovanovic (46)