Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 18, 2023

Jamshedpur FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the first game of Matchweek 16 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, January 18.

Both teams come into this contest on the back of some morale-boosting victories. Jamshedpur FC picked up an impressive come-from-behind win against East Bengal FC.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, look to have regained some momentum in the latter stages of the season and showed that in their 3-1 win over Odisha FC.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chukwu.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna, and Siva Narayanan.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 18, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This match between the two sides at the bottom half of the table should be really hard to call. Both Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC come into this match in good goal-scoring form and this one shouldn't be a cagey game.

Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ritwik Das, Rafael Crivellaro, Ricky Lallawmawma, and Sandesh Jhingan are the players I feel are must-haves for today's games.

I'd back midfielders and strikers to deliver some goals and assists and they should be the best captaincy options. I'd back Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna, and Daniel Chima Chukwu to deliver the points.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das, Javi Hernandez, Naorem Roshan Singh, Roy Krishna, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Sandesh Jhingan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alan Costa, Parag Srivas, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Harry Sawyer.

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu. Vice-captain: Roy Krishna.

